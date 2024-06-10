Make every day a celebration of life and gratitude

In the hustle and bustle of life in our world currently bristled with transcendent global challenges, i.e. nuclear threats, climate change’s mounting damages, terrorism, specter of pandemic, global security, turmoil in Middle East, Ukraine war, tension in West Philippine Sea and others – everyone needs brief moments of solitude as often as possible, every day. To gather strength, renew energy, lighten up the soul. Ultimately, to take momentary vacations from stress, tension, uncertainty.

Walking on the footpath of pleasant, happy memory during moments of silence and quietness can be a powerful-positive-energy-producing thought. It makes us realize how fleeting life is. How swiftly the seasons of life change and pass us by.

As we walk on life’s pathway, let us reflect on our existence, find our sense of purpose for a truly fruitful and meaningful life… to make the best of our precious moments on earth. To share and give. To create a ripple of positive, uplifting effects to fellow life travelers.

Let’s make every day a celebration of life and gratitude … strive to be a blessing to others, and help make this world a peaceful, happy, prosperous one for all peoples!

Peace, good health, safety, abundance to us all!

* * *

