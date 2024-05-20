Sanctifying my professional work and daily ordinary duties

The first time I got hold of the prayer card of Saint Josemaria Escriva, the saint of ordinary life, was during my attendance in a Recollection in Manila Tahilan Center, Leon Guinto Street, Malate, about 9 years ago. The prayer card described Opus Dei as "a way of sanctification in daily work and in the fulfillment of the ordinary duties of a Christian.”

As a chemist, in these years, I learned how matter based on its molecular structure behaves and functions. My work involved laboratory research, instrumentation and quality control. I took to heart doing my best for the company, and that meant my working well to be able to meet deadlines, submitting accurate results, offering solutions, and with excellent attendance.

Daily at 2 p.m. after my work abroad, I would visit the Saint Victor's Church, in San Jose, California, USA, which was a good 10-minute drive away from my office, in order to pray before the Blessed Sacrament before the Church closed at 4 p.m.

Only then, when I was back home in Manila, did I realize that I have already been embracing the plan of life of St. Josemaria, that God can be found and served in performing well in my profession and in doing everyday ordinary duties, for love of God and others. That our work done to the best of our abilities, if we strive hard, can become a personal prayer of real conversation with our God.

Now a Cooperator of the Work, I keep handy my prayer card and I have recourse to it with my petitions. And with our Blessed Mother, I pray to our Lord with full trust and confidence.

Born on January 9, 1902 in Barbastro, Spain, Saint Josemaria Escriva founded Opus Dei (Latin for Work of God) on October 2, 1928. Opus Dei members, friends and Cooperators receive spiritual benefits and formation in many parts of the world. St. Josemaria was beatified in Rome on May 17, 1992 and was canonized also in Rome, on October 6, 2002. His feast day is on June 26. His body rests at the Prelatic Church of Our Lady of Peace, Viale Bruno Buozzi, Rome.

It was very opportune for me to have met and seen the current Prelate, Monsignor Fernando Ocariz, when he came to visit the Philippines, in a get-together at SM Mall of Asia Arena last year on a Sunday, July 30, 2023. His simple and meaningful messages echoed St. Josemaria’s teachings of sanctifying one’s profession and daily activities, patiently bearing and offering up life’s trials, bringing souls closer to God, and discerning one’s vocation are among the questions posed enthusiastically by the audience to the Prelate. And he replied with simple, clear and inspiring response.

I write this humble article that tells my story, a witness to God's bountiful goodness to me, as inspired by the doable teachings of Saint Josemaria Escriva of sanctifying my professional work and daily ordinary duties, sanctifying myself and others through my work.

Mrs. Hannah Glover

