^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Present realities

The Philippine Star
February 21, 2024 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Present realities

Is the Philippines ready for divorce?

On the day of hearts this month, a senior associate justice of the Supreme Court tackled unhappy marriages, and the difficulty of getting out of them in the Philippines. Justice Marvic Leonen pointed out that divorce used to be allowed in this archipelago, until it was banned by Spanish colonizers.

Spain legalized absolute divorce in July 1981. Its former Asian colony is now the only country outside the Vatican where divorce is illegal. This should be a matter of pride for the predominantly Catholic Philippines, according to the Roman Catholic Church, which allows a so-called Catholic divorce mostly for couples with the time and enormous funds needed for the process.

Leonen, on the other hand, observed in his lecture on Feb. 14 at the University of the Philippines College of Law in Diliman: “Marriage as the foundation of the family no longer reflects the present realities and sensitivities of many Filipino families.” The Philippines, he said, remains stuck in an “antiquated form from our colonial past.”

Numerous divorce bills have been filed in almost every Congress since the restoration of democracy in 1986, with women’s groups among the prime supporters. Women who suffer domestic violence and other forms of abuse stand to be among the major beneficiaries of absolute divorce. But all the proposals died as lawmakers bowed to opposition from the Catholic Church, although some women’s groups suspected that the male-dominated Congress simply didn’t want alimony payments.

Proponents have lamented that in the absence of absolute divorce, men simply maintain mistresses and second or even multiple families. Joseph Estrada made no secret of this setup in his life even during his presidency, acknowledging at least four women with whom he has children. Rodrigo Duterte’s partner acted as first lady instead of his estranged wife during his presidency. Even under their watch, however, their congressional allies couldn’t pass a measure legalizing divorce.

Leonen, in his lecture that tackled the legal and political foundations of restrictions on intimacies and relationships in this country, also took issue with the use of “psychological incapacity” as a basis for marriage annulments. Those who suffer in failed marriages, he said, must not be “pathologized.”

Last year, a panel of the House of Representatives approved “in principle” for consolidation eight bills seeking to legalize divorce and dissolution of marriage. Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman, who heads the technical working group that will consolidate the proposals, said absolute divorce “is urgently necessary in exceptional cases for couples in inordinately toxic and irreparably dysfunctional marriages, particularly the wives who are abused or abandoned.” The state, he said, “has the responsibility of rescuing couples and their children from a house on fire.”

vuukle comment

DIVORCE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SMC’s P1.03-trillion gift

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
Sept. 15, 2024 will be a watershed date for millions of Filipino travelers, for Philippine tourism and indeed for the country’s economy in general.
Opinion
fbtw

The sari-sari store disruption

By GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! | By Joey Concepcion | 2 days ago
If there is one word that has loomed over the business world in the last decade, it is the word “disruption.
Opinion
fbtw

It’s the economy, stupid

By PEDDLER OF HOPE | By George Royeca | 1 day ago
It’s the economy, $t@pid.
Opinion
fbtw

An F for Philippine education

By QWERTYMAN | By Jose Dalisay | 2 days ago
An important document that’s been showing up in the inboxes and on the desks of both government and private-sector policymakers these past couple of weeks leaves no room in its title for misinterpretation:...
Opinion
fbtw

Grousing

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
In this country, no bidding exercise goes by without the losing bidders grousing about the results.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Sen. Imee fooled?

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 hours ago
It is not April Fools Day yet. But to Senator Imee Marcos, she claims being fooled, not just once but twice. This she found out belatedly, one after the other. She confessed falling victim to a “web of lies”...
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - A matter of enforcement

EDITORIAL - A matter of enforcement

1 day ago
If the government wants to keep e-tricycles and e-bikes off national roads and highways, it should strictly enforce the ban on such vehicles, whether gas-powered or electric.
Opinion
fbtw

From Russia with death

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Moscow was, as some said, the most beau–tiful mistress a man could ever want, but never cross her.
Opinion
fbtw

Losing your phone in 2024

By POINT OF VIEW | By Xian Gabriel Juan | 1 day ago
Mobile devices are an integral part of our lives today.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL &mdash; &lsquo;Very rotten&rsquo;

EDITORIAL — ‘Very rotten’

2 days ago
A process has long been in place for the approval of the national budget. Malacañang, through the Department of Budget and Management, submits its proposed national expenditure program to Congress, and both...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with