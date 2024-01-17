^

Opinion

Is Philippine electricity really Asia’s costliest?

GOTCHA - Jarius Bondoc - The Philippine Star
January 17, 2024 | 12:00am

Filipinos have always thought their electricity to be Asia’s costliest. But comparison shows that’s untrue.

Power only looks cheaper because it is subsidized in Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The Philippine government doesn’t sponsor power firms.

Electricity rates of Meralco, the country’s largest franchise area, is three percent lower than the average of 46 countries in a study. But if the six subsidized countries above are excluded, Meralco’s rates would be 13 percent below global average.

That study by International Energy Consultants debunks long-held belief that Philippine electricity is the region’s most expensive next to Singapore and Japan. It wouldn’t be so if the country imitates the subsidies in Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

But where to get the money is another story.

Government subsidies enable the six countries to halve electricity rates, IEC noted. The grants are in the form of outright cash, fuel and deferred expenditures.

The six countries subsidize more than 50 percent of their electricity rates. Still, those grants totaled $138 billion in 2022, IEC reported. A similar grant to Meralco would cost $4.2 billion or P241 billion a year.

Perth-based IEC advises power companies in Asia-Pacific. Among its clients are the region’s largest. In the Philippines, its website states, clients include Mercalco, San Miguel Corp. and GNPower.

IEC used Meralco rates to compare the Philippines with other countries in 2022. Twenty-three of those are (in US¢ per kilowatt-hour):

Energy Sec. Raphael Lotilla acknowledges that Philippine electricity rates only look costlier because of other countries’ subsidies. “Totoo yan. Mas mataas ang ating presyo ng kuryente kaysa ibang bansa sa Asia kasi hindi tayo subsidized,” he told a press forum in July.

He expounded: “Last year, Vietnam’s power company asked for subsidy from national government just to cope with the increase in fuel prices. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand can afford subsidies because they have enough oil and coal resources.”

The Philippines has no such option. “Kung i-subsidize natin ang power, kanino manggagaling ang subsidy?” Lotilla posed. “Manggagaling din sa atin.”

Funds would have to be diverted from vital government services. Education, health, infrastructure works could suffer.

The pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war pushed up electricity rates worldwide. Price of coal to run power plants jumped 270 percent from $105 to $390 per ton. Price of oil zoomed 32 percent from $69 to $91 per barrel.

Reliant on imported oil and gas, the Philippines was clobbered. Palawan’s Malampaya gas fuels 40 percent of Luzon’s power. But it’s indexed to international prices in US dollars.

Still, according to IEC study in November 2022, “the Philippines’ power supply industry has proven remarkably resilient and electricity prices have risen at or below global average.”

IEC attributed the resilience to Meralco’s bargaining for the lowest rates through open and transparent biddings and diligent management of power supply contracts.

“[Since 2018] Meralco’s tariff has increased by 24 percent versus 23-percent global increase. More than 100 percent of this increase was due to the generation charge, [which in turn] rose from fuel price increases (particularly imported coal but also domestic gas),” IEC said.

As distributor, Meralco merely collects from its customers the generation charges. Meralco’s distribution charge is 33 percent lower than the average rate of the market survey. For this reason, IEC judged it “fair and reasonable.”

Two weeks ago, Meralco held a competitive selection process of power suppliers. Lowest bidders were GNPower-Dinginin and SMC’s Excellent Energy Resources.

*      *      *

Follow me on Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Jarius-Bondoc

vuukle comment

ELECTRICITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Food shortages, joblessness and West Philippine Sea tension

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
Filipinos are in the grip of three major crises: a food shortage, joblessness and the West Philippine Sea tension.
Opinion
fbtw

Setting a high bar for Cabinet resignations

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 days ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. belatedly announced over the weekend that they will be collecting the five percent increase in our premium contribution starting first day of 2024.
Opinion
fbtw

Inevitable

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
It finally happened. It had to.
Opinion
fbtw

Philippine graft buster responds

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
You must know by now that if you’re a businessman in the Philippines, you have to shell out a lot of money to do business in our nation of 114 million.
Opinion
fbtw

Political Cha-cha

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
It’s out in the open, what political opponents think of the latest push for Charter change: Speaker Martin Romualdez, they believe, wants to become prime minister once his cousin Ferdinand Marcos Jr. steps...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

4th mode of Cha-cha

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 hour ago
In 2013, then House Speaker Quezon City 4th District Rep. Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte Jr. first initiated a move to amend to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution by legislation – a law...
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - State of emergency

EDITORIAL - State of emergency

1 day ago
What will it take to allow on-time release of plastic driver’s license cards in this country? Since the previous administration, there has been a backlog in the release of the plastic driver’s license...
Opinion
fbtw

A consolidated child protection system

By TOWARDS JUSTICE | By Emmeline Aglipay-Villar | 1 day ago
A lot of us have experienced the frustrating nature of red tape.
Opinion
fbtw

When truth comes second

By PERCEPTIONS | By Ariel Nepomuceno | 1 day ago
Priceless lessons on the most basic traits of honesty and integrity were learned from our forefathers, grandparents, parents, more senior friends, teachers and colleagues.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with