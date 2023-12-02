^

Opinion

Right to free expression

The broader view - Harry Roque - The Philippine Star
December 2, 2023 | 12:00am

Of late, it seems that hell has no fury for politicos scorned – or questioned – in the country. Some of our elected officials conveniently forget that intense public scrutiny and fair commentary come with the territory. Since the American occupation, the Supreme Court has repeatedly admonished public servants to rise above any hostile and unjust accusation in the name of the common good. After all, a clear conscience is always the best salve to a wounded pride or ego. 

Likewise, our right to free expression is constitutionally-protected from prior restraint and subsequent punishment. Thus, government intervention through censorship, intimidation or prosecution constitutes a chilling effect to the public and Philippine media.

“The interest of society and the maintenance of good government demand a full disclosure of public affairs…Rising superior to any official or set of officials, to the Chief Executive, to the Legislature, to the Judiciary – to any or all agencies of Government – public opinion should be the constant source of liberty and democracy (United States vs. Bustos).

Libel cases

I took the words of the High Court to heart when I left the academe and private law practice for government service in 2016. While serving as a legislator and later presidential spokesman, anti-government forces and pro-terrorist sympathizers constantly savaged, if not slandered, me. 

Critics and haters of former president Rodrigo Duterte subjected me to the vilest forms of ad hominems and low blows, especially on social media. Former friends and allies even treated me like a punching bag. 

I took on the most unenviable task of deflecting every public attack against FPRRD. Never mind if I got all the hate and none of the love that most Filipinos gave Mayor Digong. I signed up for this job in the first place. And I would gladly do it for a leader whom I respect and admire. 

To this day, I still get ‘trash-talked’ and ‘bashed’ for my political beliefs. However, I never entertained the idea of filing a case against any of my critics. Defending the freedom of the press and speech has been my advocacy. My legal team and I were able to send the murderers of 19 (out of the 32) journalists in the infamous Maguindanao Massacre to jail. Sadly, the families of the victims have yet to receive indemnification because the perpetrators have appealed their conviction.  

I have consistently pushed for the repealing of the Philippine libel law. Since 2005, I have defended Filipino and foreign journalists and individuals facing cases here and abroad. In Adonis vs. the Philippines, I questioned the legality of our criminal libel law before the United Nations Human Rights Committee. The Geneva-based body issued the View that our law infringed the Freedom of Expression provision under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. In the case of the late radio broadcaster and publisher Nilo Baculo Sr., I obtained the first-ever Writ of Amparo given by the Supreme Court to a journalist. Moreover, I represented journalists who filed a class action suit against former first gentleman Jose Miguel Arroyo in the Niñez Cacho-Olivarez vs. Arroyo case.

Fake news

Again, our Bill of Rights give preeminence to free speech and a free press. In Chavez vs. Gonzales, the High Court says, “…A governmental action that restricts freedom of speech or the press based on content is given the strictest scrutiny, with the government having the burden of overcoming the presumed unconstitutionality by the clear and present danger rule. This applies equally to all kinds of media, including broadcast media.”

Therefore, I am concerned about the overreaction of the House of Representatives to a Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) program which questioned the foreign travel expenses of Speaker Martin Romualdez. The legislative franchises committee is investigating the broadcast company for allegedly peddling false information. Based on a tip from a source, program host Ka Eric Celiz asked whether it is true that Martin has already incurred P1.8 billion in overseas travel expenses between January and October of this year.

The House Secretary-General belied the ‘fake news’ and clarified that Romualdez and other congressmen have only spent a combined travel expense of P39.6 million in the said period. I understand that Ka Eric and Dr. Lorraine Badoy (whom I represent in another case) have already apologized during the committee hearing. Still, the Lower House will continue its probe on the possible franchise violations of SMNI in aid of legislation.

But a more important issue is at stake here: freedom of expression. The High Court states, “We rule that not every violation of a law will justify straitjacketing the exercise of freedom of the press and speech…The totality of the injurious effects of the violation to private and public interest must be calibrated in light of the preferred status accorded by the Constitution and by related international covenants protecting freedom of speech and of the press (Chavez vs. Gonzales).”

In a democracy, no individual or institution can monopolize the truth, ideas or concepts. To quote Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, “The best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market.” Under a free market of ideas, the general public and the media have the right to weigh in on national issues. Thus, our leaders should continue providing us an enabling environment for an unfettered exchange of ideas and information. They should encourage us to ask questions and express our views on issues that affect our daily lives.

I believe that Filipinos are intelligent enough to discern the truth from the lies; the right from wrong. Moreover, an informed citizenry can help check and counter potential abuses and possible acts of tyranny in the government sector.

In the DYRE vs. Dans, the Court says the test for limitations on freedom of expression is incumbent on words that can create a clear and present danger or substantive evils to the public, which the legislature has the right to prevent. I hope the Speaker and his allies revisit Philippine jurisprudence on freedom of expression.

FAKE NEWS

LAW
Proof to ICC: De Lima case

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 5 days ago
The recent release from a police detention center of former Senator Leila de Lima could not come at the most opportune time.
Opinion
Untold stories 

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
What President Bongbong Marcos could not achieve, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia has done, selling rice at P20 per kilo.
Opinion
'Stay wary' despite Comelec elimination of Smartmatic

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
“Remain cautious,” advocates of clean-elections alert Filipinos despite Comelec’s disqualification of their hated Smartmatic from any more Philippine balloting.
Opinion
Missing Mali

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
In my youth I was a regular visitor at the Manila Zoo.
Opinion
Modernizing the agricultural sector

By ROSES AND THORNS | By Pia Roces Morato | 1 day ago
I am certain that many will agree when I say that the economic growth and productivity of the country will be sustained in the next few years if we continue to pursue our goals in developing the agricultural se...
Opinion
EDITORIAL - Communities vs AIDS

EDITORIAL - Communities vs AIDS

1 day ago
Since the first case of HIV infection was reported in the Philippines in January 1984, HIV / AIDS prevalence in the country has remained low. In the past decade, however, the country has registered the fastest rate...
Opinion
Marital rage

By A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) | By Jose C. Sison | 1 day ago
The “the promise of forever” in marriage is an obligation to love and cherish despite the spouses’ imperfections. How is this manifested?
Opinion
Why digital reforms gather dusts

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Thus, the agency stands to lose about P37 to P38 billion this year if the same number of vehicles remains unregistered.
Opinion
EDITORIAL - Stopping kidnapping

EDITORIAL - Stopping kidnapping

2 days ago
Probably because the victims are foreigners, alarm bells aren’t ringing loudly amid reports that four Chinese nationals kidnapped last month were found dead days later. Police said the four were kidnapped together...
Opinion
