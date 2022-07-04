Laugh your way to a happy life

Filipinos are known as a happy people. It’s shocking to know that our workers are the most stressed in Southeast Asia! Researches showed that as kids, we laughed about 365 times daily. As adults, our average laughter is just 15 times. Where have all the other laughter gone?

When one laughs, he changes; when he changes, his perspective of the world around him changes, too. Laughter and proper breathing exercises can influence and bring positive changes to our state of minds. Our body can influence our mind. Even fake laughter can make the mind follow… for motion creates emotion.

A direct link between the body and mind has been clearly proven. So even if you are not happy, think, act, speak, behave like a happy person over and over again, and your mind will experience a blissful state of happiness. The cobwebs in your mind will simply banish, and stressful thoughts positively change.

Remember, people who laugh together, work better together. Think better, focus better, mood better, feel better, output better. Laugh your stress away! Hoho! Hahaha! Hahahappy…

Peace, good health, abundance and hearty laughter for us all!