





































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Malaysian opposition leader extols Rizal for ‘Malay union’

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            GOTCHA - Jarius Bondoc (The Philippine Star) - June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Political foes tried to break Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim with solitary imprisonment on trumped up charges. He stayed firm, immersing himself in the Qur’an, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo. José Rizal’s two novels, which he reread six times, inspired him no end to fight for democracy and international dialogue. Anwar became visiting professor at Georgetown University. He is esteemed as among the world’s most modern and erudite Muslim statesmen.



Last June 19, Rizal’s 160th birth anniversary, Anwar paid homage:



“‘Justice is the foremost virtue of the civilising races. It subdues the barbarous nations, while injustice arouses the weakest.’ – Dr. José Rizal



“Today we celebrate the 160th birthday of one of the greatest Malayans, the Philippine National Hero, Dr. José Rizal who was truly an Asian Renaissance Man. A polymath, Rizal’s knowledge and scholarship was beyond measure and his contributions as a writer, thinker and artist was titanic. Dr. Rizal is the ultimate demonstration of how education can take anyone, regardless of race, religion or identity, to seize their moment in history, empowered to make for better tomorrows.



“To call José Rizal a revolutionary is disingenuous, for he denounced violent uprisings and referred to himself as a reformer. Without doubt, his efforts helped to launch the Philippines’ fight for independence from Spain, but his pen was mightier than the Spanish sword. The potential power given in his education, received from the West, helped him lead his community out of colonial slump. His two novels, Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo are a testament to global literature and demonstrate mastery of language, satirizing the Spanish colonial project with allusion to classic Spanish literature and history, judging the brutal methods used with their own mythology. In his essay, ‘The Philippines a Century Hence,’ Rizal’s foresight warned the Spanish Empire of the struggle ahead if reform is not pursued and predicted the US’s growing influence in the Pacific. His hope was to inspire peaceful reform and gradual transition, but Spain labelled him a traitor and, at the age of 35, he was executed by firing squad in Manila in 1896.



“Rizal’s efforts took him beyond acclaim in just one nation. He not only believed in the indigenous peoples of the Malay Archipelago, but demonstrated what they were truly capable of. He advocated the union of the Malay lands against colonialist rule. He saw education as the highest element of any society that would ensure its survival and prosperity into the future. ‘In my blood runs the wanderlust of the Malays’ was a saying of Dr. Rizal. Let us take his example and seek the betterment of ourselves and our neighbors to build better futures.



“Rizal’s message reverberates today in his concept of the Malayan world and those sentiments of community we need to embody. For international cooperation and regional partnership, we should all take a page from Dr. Rizal’s words. His message remains important as we still find ourselves plagued by poverty and injustices in Southeast Asia.”



Malaysia’s parliament was closed in January, supposedly due to pandemic, which broke out a year ago. The king has urged 18 political party heads to reconvene, no more delays. Reports are that when parliament resumes late this month, Anwar might be installed as new prime minister, with his People’s Justice Party to lead a new majority coalition.



*      *      *



The Philippines’ confused pandemic response shows in the use of face shields. Advising people for weeks to continue wearing them, health officials cite studies of 96 percent protection from infection by wearing face shields with masks. Added to physical distancing, frequent handwashing and disinfecting, the face gear can stop the spread of the deadlier Delta variant. Mass media dutifully helped spread the word.



Wielding highest authority, President Rody Duterte told Senate President Tito Sotto last week that face shields no longer are needed except inside hospitals. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed Monday morning, June 21, that Duterte prefers discarding shields outdoors except in public transports and crowded markets. But that night Duterte ordered continued use of shields, as recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force.



Who heads the IATF and most of its working committees? The same health officials who for weeks have been advising to keep those shields on.



“Now I know why the handling of the pandemic is not good!” Sotto tweeted.



*      *      *



“Gotcha: An Exposé on the Philippine Government” is available as e-book and paperback. Get a free copy of “Chapter 1: Beijing’s Bullying and Duplicity”. Simply subscribe to my newsletter at: https://jariusbondoc.com/#subscribe. Book orders also accepted there.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JOSE RIZAL
                                                      MALAYSIAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Shields and Remdesivir


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Filipinos look ridiculous and stupid wearing a face shield over a face mask, my friend, Reynaldo Esmeralda, said.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Herd immunity seen again ‘by Christmas’


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The COVID-19 vaccination situation may have started to look better, if not merrier, prodding the inoculation manager of the government to reiterate his prediction that herd immunity would be achieved by Christm...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Rivers


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
This is an embarrassment. One global. report widely carried by local media lists seven Philippine rivers among the top ten most responsible for ocean pollution. Pasig River tops the list as the most polluted ri...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Lost at sea


                                 

                                                                        TOWARDS JUSTICE -
                                                                        By Emmeline Aglipay-Villar
                                     | June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
For six days in March of this year, the attention of much of the world was riveted not to the ongoing pandemic but to one of the most important shipping lanes in the world.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Letter from Orkney


                                 

                                                                        FROM A DISTANCE -
                                                                        By Veronica Pedrosa
                                     | June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
It is 11 o’clock at night on the eve of midsummer night or the summer solstice on the main island of the Orkneys, an island archipelago north of Scotland, which is itself, the north part of Great Britain.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL - Vaccination or arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL - Vaccination or arrest


                              

                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Despite the risks posed by more infectious COVID variants, vaccine hesitancy remains significant among Filipinos.

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Incoherence


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
From distributing ayuda to regulating face shield use to declaring quarantine classifications and rolling out COVID vaccination, you can see the government fumbling to get its act together.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Variants crossing borders


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
True to his commitments to millions of overseas Filipino workers, President Rodrigo Duterte reaffirmed the Philippine government policy to allow their return to our country despite travel bans during these risky...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Stupid is as stupid does


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
As the metal grinder cut half way through my foot, the first thing I recalled was the famous phrase of Forrest Gump: “Stupid is as stupid does.” Working with power tools with no protective gear is and...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Our broken economy and what caused it


                                 

                                                                        THE CORNER ORACLE -
                                                                        By Andrew J. Masigan
                                     | June 23, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
I spent the better part of last week conferring with fellow economists from the University of the Philippines and De La Salle University.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with