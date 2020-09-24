NEWS COMMENTARIES
Investigate the former Comelec chair
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - Bobit S. Avila (The Philippine Star) - September 24, 2020 - 12:00am

I read the news report that 20  months before the May 2022 local and national polls, a lawyer and information technology expert has been nominated as the newest commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). This was in a statement released the other day by Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas who welcomed the appointment of Michael Braganza Peloton as replacement of former commissioner Luie Tito Guia, who retired on Feb. 2.

Abas confirmed the nomination of Peloton, a Davao City-based lawyer.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, “We are confident that Mr. Peloton would serve the Commission with professionalism and integrity in the conduct of clean, credible, free, honest, orderly and modernized elections.”

Meanwhile Shefiff Abas said Peloton is “a timely addition to the Commission en banc as his vast experience in the field of law and information technology will highly contribute in our thrust to further improve and revolutionize our electoral process.”

Now how do we revolutionize our electoral process? As of the last presidential elections, we’ve experienced an electoral process that was clearly highly-questionable…starting with the still unresolved election of the vice president, which supposedly should never be questioned simply because Smartmatic promised a fair and honest election. So who really is our vice president today? It is really Leni Robredo or Bongbong Marcos?

There is no doubt in my mind that this appointment of a Davao-based lawyer is someone who is known to President Duterte. I’m not saying that President Duterte is making sure that the Comelec would favor his candidates by appointing someone unknown in Manila. However, I would like to say this… that I find it very strange that the Duterte administration has openly declared war against corruption… but when former Comelec chief Andres Bautista suddenly vanished after his public squall with his wife Trish who revealed certain evidence of his corruption, yet not a single person in the government has demanded a full blown investigation against Bautista. That Bautista’s wife revealed several bank accounts from the Luzon Development Bank, which is not a huge bank… like Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) or Metrobank, which for me should have been a red flag for the Office of the Ombudsman. But even the Office of the Ombudsman has failed the Filipino people on this very corrupt act by the Comelec chairman.

Here we are preparing the Comelec for the coming elections 20 months from now… but if we do not get into the bottom of the mess that Bautista has done… then there is a huge chance that this would be repeated again in the next elections. At this point… there are many who question the electronic system of the Comelec in collusion with Smartmatic. One of them is my dear friend Atty. Glenn Chong, who I just interviewed via zoom on my television talk show. Chong was pushing for hybrid elections, which we will explain in our future columns.

So at this point, I challenge the Duterte administration to dig into the mess that Comelec chairman Andy Bautista created just to prove to the Filipino nation that indeed, President Duterte’s fight against corruption is thorough and complete and spares no one, especially politicians who benefited from it. An issue as huge as the corruption of a Comelec chairman would have elicited a congressional hearing at the very least. Yet four years into a Duterte presidency no such congressional investigation has been called. Yet the Filipino electorate truly wants to know how Andy Bautista amassed so much wealth?

*      *      *

Over the week we saw the opening of the Dolomite beach at the Manila Bay walk and bloggers recorded thousands upon thousands of people from Manila who went to Manila Bay to see for themselves the remarkable transformation of Manila Bay from garbage dump into a Boracay type white beach resort for people to go to.

That coastal clean-up effort was seen by thousands of people who went there without any social distancing or wearing face masks. But at this point, no one is yet allowed to swim in Manila Bay until its water reaches acceptable cleanliness and safety levels. Meanwhile, the Battle of Manila Bay is now waged in the internet by people who say that the Duterte administration shouldn’t have spent P349 million for this. But in truth, the total cost is only P28 million and the result is a dramatic improvement of Manila Bay that no one ever thought would ever happen.

This project alone gives Filipinos a general idea that it is high time for us to clean our coastal areas, including our rivers and creeks. One thing about the white sand placed in the Manila Bay walk, it gives our people an idea that if ever the garbage returned to Manila Bay, the white sand will be there to reveal it. So enjoy Manila Bay like never before!

*      *      *

Email: vsbobita@gmail.com

COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China state units creeping into Phl armed forces bases
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
China state units are creeping into Philippine armed forces bases, after grabbing territorial and exclusive waters. High Filipino officials are abetting it.
Opinion
fbfb
The status of infrastructure projects and its political relevance
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Build Build Build has saved President Duterte in many ways. With infrastructure investments reaching US$15 billion per year, the ambitious program has kept the economy on a steady path of growth whilst being its...
Opinion
fbfb
‘The sands of time’
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
After arguments over the existence of marine tilapia and the size of sediments that you can inhale, the “white beach” in Manila had its soft opening over the weekend.
Opinion
fbfb
Metro Manila Mayors step up to the plate
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
In the next two weeks, classes in all elementary and high schools both in private and public schools will definitely start on Oct. 5.
Opinion
fbfb
Spite & false pretense
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | September 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Not to be accusatory in anyway but recent events have me starting to wonder if we are now living under a system of false pretense and spite.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Ombudsman must enforce SALN law
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Even the Ten Commandments can be “weaponized” and abused, so do we close our eyes to all our trespasses until Yahweh descends again on Mount Sinai and hands over an amended Decalogue?
Opinion
fbfb
Bombshell
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte delivered a well-crafted speech, pre-recorded for the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.
Opinion
fbfb
Investigate the former Comelec chair
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
I read the news report that 20 months before the May 2022 local and national polls, a lawyer and information technology expert has been nominated as the newest commissioner of the Commission on Elections.
Opinion
fbfb
The Ginsburgs’ incredible love story
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The hero of the hour is the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who lies in repose at the United States Supreme Court.
Opinion
fbfb
A story of Martial law
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
In a book Lee Kuan Yew wrote, there is one part that is interesting reading.
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with