The 2 Chinas of Deng and Xi

China is not a superpower, nor will she ever seek to be one. What is a supewpower? A superpower is an imperialist country which everywhere subjects other countries to its aggression, interference, control, subversion or plunder and strives for world hegemony. If capitalism is restored in a big socialist country, it will inevitably become a superpower. The Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution which has been carried out in China in recent years, and the campaign criticizing Lin Piao and Confucius now underway throughout China are both aimed at preventing capitalist restoration and ensuring that socialist China will never change her color and will always stand by the oppressed peoples and oppressed nations.

“If one day China should change her colour and turn into a superpower, if she too should play the tyrant in the world, and everywhere subject others to her bullying, aggression, and exploitation, the people of the world should identify her as a social-imperialism, expose it, oppose it and work together with the Chinese people to overthrow it.”

This was part of Deng Xiao Ping, China’s leader, UN speech on April 10, 1974 when China started on its path to modernization. In 1978, when Deng emerged as China’s paramount leader, he made a promise to members of a visiting delegation from Madagascar, and through them to the developing world that even after China had become a powerful modern state, it would never seek hegemony.

Hegemony is the political, economic, or military predominance or control of one state over others. For centuries European power exercised hegemonism over Asia and African territories. This was replaced by Russian control over Eastern Europe and American economic and some times military dominance over several nations especially in the Caribbean.

In the 1970s, China began its modernization program. Deng Xiao Ping was aware that an economically strong China would inevitably also be a military power and would be seen as a threat by other countries. That is why he repeatedly assured the world that China would never become a superpower and would never seek hegemony.

In the 1960s and 1970s, China was the inspiration for many young activists in the Third World. It seemed that here was a nation that identified itself with the struggles and aspirations of the developing countries. Many believed that Chinese leaders would be sympathetic to the struggles of Third World nations against the hegemonism of the then imperialist powers – United States and Russia. After Deng, Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated the promise: “And even when China becomes a developed country one day, China will never seek hegemony.”

Somewhere or sometime between Deng and today’s China, the leaders of China have forgotten Deng’s pledge. For example retired General Xu Guangyu said: “We kept silent and tolerant over territorial disputes with our neighbours in the past because our navy was incapable of defending our economic zones, but now the navy is able to carry out its task.”

There is clear evidence that China intends to be more aggressive in the South China Sea. In April this year, China’s Sansha City established as a prefecture of Hainan Island in 2012, established two new municipal districts. One covered the Spratly Islands, the other the Paracel Islands. Vietnam and the Philippines are counterclaimants to both these territories.

Chinese fishing fleets, its maritime militia and coast guard have been active in disputed waters from the East China Sea through the South China Sea. In January, Chinese fishing vessels backed by its coast guards moved briefly into Indonesian waters in the Natuna Sea, an area that China does not claim directly but where it asserts traditional fishing rights. Chinese ships have continued to operate around the Natuna Sea since the January incursions.

In the 1970s there were two superpowers, USA and Soviet Union. Now the two superpowers are China and the United States. Deng’ swords, however, about superpowers still remain relevant. He said: “The two superpowers are vainly seeking world hegemony...The two superpowers are the biggest international exploiters and oppressors of today. They are the source of a new world war...They both exploit other countries economically, plundering their wealth and grabbing their resources.”

In terms of international economic relations, Deng cited six principles that he said the Chinese government and people “would firmly endorse and support.” I would like to quote one of those principles here:

“Economic Aid. We hold that economic aid to the developing countries must strictly respect sovereignty of the recipient countries and must not be accompanied by any political or military conditions and the extortion of special privileges or excessive profits. Loans to developing countries should be interest free or low interest and allow for delayed repayment of capital and interest, or even reduction and cancellation of debts in case of necessity. We are opposed to the exploitation of developing countries by usury or blackmail in the name of aid.”

Deng’s 1974 UN speech was a brilliant and idealistic manifesto for how a superpower should behave. Unfortunately it has not been heeded by China’s present leaders.

I wonder if Deng’s last plea could happen that if China should become a superpower and become a tyrant and subject others to “her bullying, aggression and exploitation” the people of the world together with the Chinese people will overthrow it.

What is noticeable is that Deng Xiao Ping differentiated between the “Chinese people” and “China” which refers to the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party.

The world may yet see a China as described in that 1974 UN speech.

