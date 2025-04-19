Stop the noise: We need real solutions, not political theatrics

Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on January 15, 2025.

We only have a few more weeks before the May 12 elections. It is important that Filipinos are able to distinguish the real issues from mere noise. We have to shut down distractions and focus on what is truly important to the lives of our people.

Unfortunately, in trying to sway the public’s hearts and minds, political camps will stop at nothing, even employing technology and sowing fear and confusion among voters. The Philippines is doomed, they say, and we should brace ourselves for difficult times.

A destructive narrative of instability and chaos is corrupting public sentiment. If people will just look and think deeply, the Philippines has had more visits of foreign dignitaries and business leaders, who have pledged interests in investments and partnerships, the past years than in previous governments.

Social media is being used as a tool to spread disinformation which is harmful to our democracy and self-determination.

The people are well aware of this menace. A February Social Weather Stations survey shows that 59% of Filipinos said that the “fake news” problem on social media is “serious”.

Moreover, 65% of Filipinos also said that they find it difficult to know if a news or information that they watched, heard, or read on media and online is fake or altered for malicious intents.

This may get the desired attention and reaction from Filipinos who tend to be swayed by personalities and loyalties. But investors are also watching, and the more our country is made out to be unstable and chaotic, the more they will keep their capital away from our shores.

This will have detrimental effects on our economy – imagine the opportunities missed again, the jobs that could be generated, if the fear and violence narrative is again being pushed.

These opportunists must also think that the concern of the people is their ability to secure their families’ future through assured food supply, affordable goods, and stable jobs. Whoever is able to give this to them will enjoy their support. It is that simple.

Food is, decidedly, at the core of people’s concerns. Results from a March SWS survey show that 91% of Filipinos said that they will vote for a candidate who will advocate for development of agriculture and ensuring food security.

Furthermore, 87% of Filipinos said they will support a candidate who will push for reducing the poverty and hunger of Filipinos, while 86% said they prefer candidates who can control the prices of basic goods and services. These results highlight what truly matters to Filipinos --- addressing the problem of food availability and accessibility.

What deserves our attention is the rising cost of living. Hunger is still a threat to millions. The price of rice, pork, beef, sugar, vegetables, and other essentials must be stabilized. This can be done by dismantling real threats like cartel-driven hoarding, predatory middlemen, and inefficiencies in farm-to-market systems that drive up prices.

Every Filipino must have access to stable food that is affordable, accessible, and nutritious. That’s the kind of security the nation deserves—food security.

**

Another kind of government action that shuns the noise of politics but gets real work done is a collaboration of the legislative and economic sectors to push measurable progress.

Priority pieces of legislation have already been passed in the 19th Congress; these are measures that are instrumental to the Executive’s overall strategy. But there are still a few pending measures in the Senate that could still be passed in the remaining session days of the 19th Congress in June.

The Accelerated and Reformed Right-of-Way (ARROW) Act Amendments, which will fast-track infrastructure development by resolving land acquisition delays. Faster projects mean more jobs and better public services. The e-Governance Act will accelerate digital transformation in government to improve public service delivery and reduce corruption.

The Rationalization of the Mining Fiscal Regime will unlock responsible resource development with a fair, predictable tax structure—vital for investment in mining communities.

The establishment of the Department of Water Resources will institute a unified agency to ensure equitable water distribution—critical to agriculture, health, and climate resilience. Amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) will stabilize electricity costs and improve grid reliability, especially for manufacturing and industrial zones.

These measures, individually and collectively, will help the country generate more job opportunities in the country, streamline government processes, create an investment friendly climate, and ensure an inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development in the country.

As the elections comes closer, political noise will only grow louder. It would be far more productive if the candidates focused on real issues and concrete plans to fix the problems Filipinos face.

But if it once again turns into a contest of personalities and popularity, driven by emotion, empty slogans, and fear tactics to push the only thing they know, it’s time for the Filipino to accept their fate because they drew it.

It is time to take back the narrative. The real story and the real saga is how to improve the quality of life of Filipinos and not by a single hero-like individual who must be blindly worshipped at all costs.

This is about improving the lives of Filipinos through a sustainable, inclusive, and rational economic plan—one built by all sectors of society working together. At the polls, we must choose only those who speak with reason and have done real solutions.

Ultimately, the challenge is to make the Filipino people win.

Rupert Paul Manhit is the COO and managing director of think tank Stratbase Group. He is the executive director of Philippine Trade Foundation (Phils Inc.)