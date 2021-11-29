



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
News Commentary

                        
ANYARE?: 'Media bias' and agenda setting in the 2022 elections

                        

                        
James Relativo - Philstar.com
November 29, 2021 | 6:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As the 2022 polls draw nearer, allegations of media bias for or against aspiring candidates — online and offline — also become apparent.



Critical reportage has long been tagged by certain sectors of society to be "politically motivated," pressuring journalists to report more on positives than negatives.

   
   


But should journalists really rid themselves of journalistic values in the quest for absolute objectivity? Or can media practitioners use their pro-people biases and principles to answer a larger responsibility — all while upholding ethics?



How should journos cover the campaign period and equip the public with informed decisions before May 2022? What can they do to stop the proliferation of misinformation by certain camps?



What would happen if news writers and editors continue with personality-based coverages instead of issue-based and platform-based reporting?



Tonight, we ask: Anyare?



Join Xave Gregorio and James Relativo as they discuss the Election 2022 Pledge for Journalists and Media Organizations together with Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) executive director Melinda Quintos De Jesus and National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) national chairperson Jonathan de Santos.



Catch the 11th episode of Anyare? on Philstar.com’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      2022 NATIONAL ELECTIONS
                                                      ANYARE
                                                      CENTER FOR MEDIA FREEDOM AND RESPONSIBILITY
                                                      MEDIA ETHICS
                                                      NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      PHILIPPINE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: 'Media bias' and agenda setting in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
ANYARE?: 'Media bias' and agenda setting in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
As the 2022 polls draw nearer, allegations of media bias for or against aspiring candidates — online and offline...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Addressing urgent challenges by making better choices
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Addressing urgent challenges by making better choices


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Attracting investment to create more jobs for Filipinos and drive the country’s economic recovery.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Playing technology catch-up
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Playing technology catch-up


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Despite the country’s rapid growth, the Philippines’ digital economy also has the lowest penetration in the region,...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sustaining the momentum of our digital economy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
Sustaining the momentum of our digital economy


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
The season is upon us, and a lot of people are probably busy ticking items off their Christmas shopping lists. 

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Museums matter in nation-building
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Museums matter in nation-building


                              

                                                                  By Ernesto Carolina |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
It is very important that we Filipinos must know our history.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The energy sector needs our attention
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
The energy sector needs our attention


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
Anyone that uses electricity should understand how important the energy sector is.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with