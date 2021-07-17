Full text: Election 2022 Pledge for Journalists and Media Organizations

MANILA, Philippines — A pledge written by Philippine journalists is calling on the news industry to commit to a fact-based coverage of the 2022 elections.

In less than a year, Filipinos will cast their vote on who will be the next president of the Philippines.

Signed by over 300 media workers, the Election 2022 Pledge for Journalists and Media Organizations, released on Saturday, highlights the role of the media which are essential to democracy and elections.

Members of the Philippine media industry committed "to provide accurate, reliable and essential information that will empower voters and encourage public discussion and debate."

Below is the full text of the pledge for the 2022 elections.