



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
News Commentary

                        
Curbing COVID, pushing for good governance: Robredo gives preview of presidency

                        

                        
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 5:34pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Curbing COVID, pushing for good governance: Robredo gives preview of presidency
Vice President Leni Robredo waves at supporters who gathered outside the Philippine International Convention Center in time for the filing of her candidacy for president before the Commission on Elections on October 7, 2021.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo gave a snapshot of what Filipinos can expect from her administration should she be elected president in the high-stakes elections next year that would determine the next leaders of a pandemic-battered Philippines.



Robredo said Thursday that the first order of business of her administration would be to get COVID-19 infections under control so that the country’s economy can fully reopen and jobs can be restored.

   
   


"Time and again, I have said that health is the front-end domino. We address it and the rest of the challenges become less daunting," she said during a membership meeting of the Rotary Club of Manila.



She said that in the first 100 days of her administration, she will focus on testing and tracing for COVID-19, treating patients with the disease, and vaccinating against it. She added that her administration will empower the healthcare system and take better care of frontline medical workers.



She also said that her administration will work to dramatically decrease COVID-19 infections by allocating more funds for healthcare services and facilities, the pandemic response and social services.



“We must realign the national budget so that it will be more akin to addressing the pandemic,” Robredo said.



Under the Duterte administration’s original budget proposal for 2022, funding for the Department of Health’s COVID-19 response was slashed by 73% to P19.68 billion from P73.99 billion.



A P45-billion budget for coronavirus vaccines is present in the spending plan, but this is lodged under unprogrammed funds, which can only be tapped if there is a surplus in government revenues or if there are proceeds from foreign loans.



The House of Representatives’ appropriations committee has tweaked the Duterte administration’s proposed budget and allocated P20 billion for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.



Good governance



Robredo said a cornerstone of her administration would be good governance, which she believes will pave the way to a "better Philippines."



"I will be giving a lot of effort into fixing the bureaucracy and strengthening the institutions," she said, remarking that institutions were weakened in the last five and a half years. 



"In a sense, it’s like 1986 that there are a lot of institutions that should be fixed," she said, referencing the final year of the Marcos dictatorship before it was ousted through a popular uprising known as the People Power Revolution.



As for foreign policy, Robredo said she will pursue an "inclusive and independent" one, which would not heavily favor specific countries.



She said that she will collaborate with China in areas where the Philippines has no conflict with it, like trade and investments. 



"But when it comes to the West Philippine Sea, we cannot deal with them without their recognition of the arbitral ruling," she said, referring to the Philippines' 2016 win before an arbitral tribunal which scrapped China’s claim over virtually the entire South China Sea.



Robredo said she wants to continue strengthening ties with the United States, one of the Philippines’ oldest allies and its former colonizer, but would want to focus on fostering better relations to protect Filipinos, boost trade, improve military and intelligence capabilities, and protect the West Philippine Sea.



Meanwhile, the vice president vowed to extend funding support to the agriculture sector, which she said will definitely be one of the top priorities of a prospective Robredo administration.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Curbing COVID, pushing for good governance: Robredo gives preview of presidency
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Curbing COVID, pushing for good governance: Robredo gives preview of presidency


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo gave a snapshot of what Filipinos can expect from her administration should she be elected president...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ipaglaban Mo' host Jopet Sison takes Noli de Castro's slot on Aksyon Demokratiko slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 hours ago

                              
                              
'Ipaglaban Mo' host Jopet Sison takes Noli de Castro's slot on Aksyon Demokratiko slate


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aksyon Demokratiko is fielding TV personality Jopet Sison, a former member of the administration PDP-Laban party, in the senatorial...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 It is time for the Philippines to decriminalize libel
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
It is time for the Philippines to decriminalize libel


                              

                                                                  By Lord Neuberger of Abbotsbury,Amal Clooney |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In this joint commentary, Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney and Lord Neuberger, former UK Supreme Court president, argue...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Can the Philippines keep pace with technology?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Can the Philippines keep pace with technology?


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Nowadays, technology companies no longer provide just a single or a handful of services.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Building a responsive, resilient, people-centered health agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Building a responsive, resilient, people-centered health agenda


                              

                                                                  By Alvin Manalansan |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
The continuing health crisis has also exposed the many weaknesses of a country’s health ecosystem. 

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              How misogyny affects women in Philippine media
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
How misogyny affects women in Philippine media


                              
                              

                              

                                 
14 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
News Commentary

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with