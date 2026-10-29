^

Nation

2 soldiers arrested after shooting motorist in Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 29, 2026 | 6:22pm
2 soldiers arrested after shooting motorist in Cotabato
The motorist shot and wounded by one of two motorcycle-riding soldiers in an attack early Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, in Pigcawayan, Cotabato, is now confined to a hospital.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two soldiers landed in jail after one of them had shot and wounded a motorcycle-riding civilian in a gun attack before dawn Thursday, October 29, in Barangay South Manuangan in Pigcawayan town in Cotabato province.

The victim, Datu Albana Mascud Samod, who was hit by a pistol bullet in his right upper arm, is now confined to a hospital.

Col. Rammel Hojilla, director of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office, told reporters at noon Thursday that Samod’s alleged attackers, Cpl. Jackson Sedigo Arabis and Private 1st Class Jobert Fillalan Samperoy, both belong to the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion.

Their battalion headquarters is in Barangay Pigkalagan in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte, not too distant from the town center of Pigcawayan.

Local executives said Samod was riding his Yamaha NMAX motorcycle, on his way somewhere, when he was shot from behind by one of the two motorcycle-riding soldiers trailing behind.

Local executives had told reporters that pursuing policemen had cornered the two soldiers at a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Presbitero in Pigcawayan, one of the 17 towns in Cotabato province in Region 12.

Hojilla said policemen had seized from Arabis and Samperoy a .45 caliber pistol each and impounded their Honda RS 150 motorcycle too.

Hojilla and local executives in Pigcawayan had separately told reporters that police investigators are still trying to establish their motive for perpetrating the atrocity that left Samod wounded.

GUN ATTACK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lopez reshuffles DPWH officials

Lopez reshuffles DPWH officials

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
Newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Giovanni Lopez has initiated a revamp of the DPWH’s...
Nation
fbtw
Matibag seeks transfer of Pulong&rsquo;s libel cases

Matibag seeks transfer of Pulong’s libel cases

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag is seeking the inhibition of a Davao City prosecutor handling...
Nation
fbtw
Zambales fishers assert rights to beach access blocked by resorts

Zambales fishers assert rights to beach access blocked by resorts

By E.H. Edejer | 14 days ago
Small-scale fishermen in Zambales urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday, October 13,...
Nation
fbtw
Stricter validation ordered for multiple SIMs under one user

Stricter validation ordered for multiple SIMs under one user

6 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is directing mobile network operators (MNOs) to intensify its post validation...
Nation
fbtw
NTC regional offices mobilized for Undas public assistance ops

NTC regional offices mobilized for Undas public assistance ops

6 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Thursday directed the mobilization of all its regional offices nationwide...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aplasca files reply to direct assault rap

Aplasca files reply to direct assault rap

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
Former Senate sergeant-at-arms Mao Aplasca has filed his counter-affidavit on the direct assault complaint filed against him...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos Jr.: Fast-track release of qualified inmates

Marcos Jr.: Fast-track release of qualified inmates

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday emphasized the need to avoid delays in processing the release of qualified inmates, saying those...
Nation
fbtw
Bus operators warned over dilapidated amenities

Bus operators warned over dilapidated amenities

By Josiah Antonio | 21 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon yesterday warned bus operators over dilapidated amenities ahead of the Undas break....
Nation
fbtw
PNP orders review of school threat response protocols

PNP orders review of school threat response protocols

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
In response to a spate of bomb scares and other security threats targeting schools, the Philippine National Police (PNP) is...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with