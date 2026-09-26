^

Nation

5 Grade 11 students drown in Zamboanga Sibugay river

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 4:17pm
5 Grade 11 students drown in Zamboanga Sibugay river
Rescuers found the five students lifeless in search and rescue operations from between late Thursday until Friday in downstream portions of the river where they were last seen having fun, swimming all together.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Five Grade 11 students died after they were swept away by rampaging floodwaters while swimming in a river in Purok Santan in Barangay New Antique in RT Lim town in Zamboanga Sibugay on Thursday, September 24.

Local executives and officials of the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office separately told reporters on Saturday that the five fatalities, the classmates Dave Cahilig, Jia Fernandez, Hannah Karanain, Kizzy Aganon and Myka Baynosa, were found one after another by emergency responders at a downstream stretch of the river, far from where they were last seen swimming together by villagers in nearby enclaves.

The five Grade 11 students who perished in the incident are students of Surabay National High School in RT Lim, one of the towns in Zamboanga Sibugay, home to mixed Muslim and Christian communities.

Six of their classmates, Wendell Cabucos, Rodel Boguillon, James Empas, Jonhry Talledo, Reymark Dacuba and Jannisher Salipmuksin, were spotted along the sides of the river and promptly rescued by emergency response teams and personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection and the RT Lim Municipal Police Station.

All six of them were immediately examined by physicians before they were endorsed to their parents by rescuers.

Talks and text messages are spreading around purporting that the students reportedly agreed to cut classes, go to the river for an outing, which turned awry and left five of them drowned, found lifeless by rescuers.

Municipal and barangay officials had told reporters that the 11 students were swimming at a portion of a wide river in Purok Santan when they were swept downstream by floodwaters spawned by heavy rains in mountain ranges in surrounding towns.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Saturday stated that officials of the RT Lim local government unit and Zamboanga Sibugay provincial officials are to help the families of Cahilig, Fernandez, Karanain, Aganon and Baynosa facilitate their burial.

No quotation marks appeared in the supplied text, so there were none to retain.

RIVER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Hair pulling at NAIA: BI orders 2 officers to explain

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration yesterday confirmed that two female BI officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport figured in a verbal tussle that escalated into slapping, pushing and hair pulling on Tuesday, in...
Nation
fbtw

Special poll set for vacant Batanes congressional seat

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
A special election will be conducted in Batanes on Nov. 28 to fill a vacancy in the House of Representatives following the death of Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr., according to the Commission on Elections.
Nation
fbtw
Customs intel chief replaced

Customs intel chief replaced

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
To strengthen intelligence and investigation against smuggling, the Bureau of Customs  has implemented a reshuffle, replacing...
Nation
fbtw
PNP reviewing safeguards vs espionage

PNP reviewing safeguards vs espionage

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Following renewed talks on strengthening the country’s defenses against espionage, the Philippine National Police is...
Nation
fbtw
Normalization track to proceed after BARMM polls &mdash; Palace official

Normalization track to proceed after BARMM polls — Palace official

7 hours ago
The normalization track of the Bangsamoro peace process will proceed alongside the transition to an elected regional government...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
8 PNP officials get new posts

8 PNP officials get new posts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The head of the Philippine National Police Academy is now the No. 4 man in the PNP, as Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, deputy chief...
Nation
fbtw
Robinsons Land, MMDA team up for Pandacan park

Robinsons Land, MMDA team up for Pandacan park

17 hours ago
Robinsons Land has formalized a memorandum of agreement with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for the...
Nation
fbtw
DepEd to relocate Manila school out of wet market

DepEd to relocate Manila school out of wet market

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) is finalizing plans to secure a permanent site and construct a modern campus for the Manuel...
Nation
fbtw
NBI: 6 Davao flood projects may be &lsquo;ghosts&rsquo;

NBI: 6 Davao flood projects may be ‘ghosts’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
Six of 51 flood control projects in Davao City flagged by the National Bureau of Investigation have strong indications of...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with