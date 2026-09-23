Cop at checkpoint dies after being rammed by vehicle

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A policeman at a checkpoint died after he was hit by a wayward vehicle driven by a drunk retired soldier in Jimenez, Misamis Occidental, on Monday night, September 21.

The badly injured 47-year-old Police Master Sergeant Shelvib Cuajao Cabug died at the hospital where emergency responders brought him for treatment.

Officials of the Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office 10 separately told reporters on Wednesday that the driver of the Mitsubishi Xpander that figured in the accident is now locked in a detention facility to be prosecuted in court.

Cabug and his companions were in the middle of the highway in Purok 5 in Barangay Batuay in Jimenez, inspecting vehicles passing by, when he was rammed by the Mitsubishi Xpander driven by its owner, who was then under the influence of liquor, according to barangay officials and police investigators who responded to the incident.

Local executives in Jimenez had assured they would support the judicial prosecution of the driver of the Mitsubishi Xpander for his offense.