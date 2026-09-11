^

Nation

Missing in Coron ferry fire down to 84; 2 passengers missed trip

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 2:05pm
Missing in Coron ferry fire down to 84; 2 passengers missed trip
The Philippine Coast Guard conducts an aerial survey around the fire-hit passenger ferry MV June Aster on September 11, 2026, as search and rescue operations continue for the 84 missing individuals.
PCG

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people missing after a passenger ferry caught fire off Coron, Palawan, has dropped from 86 to 84 after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) found that two passengers listed on the manifest had not boarded the vessel.

Commodore Noemie Cayabyab, the PCG spokesperson, said the two passengers who were initially included in the manifest of the MV June Aster coordinated with authorities on Thursday, September 10.

"So accordingly, ito pong dalawang pasahero, 'yung isa ay hindi po nakaabot doon sa pag-alis ng barko, at ito naman pong isa ay mas pinili pong sumakay ng eroplano," Cayabyab said in an interview with dzBB on Friday, September 11.

(So accordingly, of these two passengers, one did not make it in time for the ship's departure, while the other chose to take a plane instead.)

The MV June Aster caught fire on Wednesday night, September 9, leaving five people dead.

Authorities have rescued 43 people, while 84 remain missing, according to the PCG.

The vessel's manifest listed 117 passengers and 17 crew members, or 134 people in total. With the confirmation that two listed passengers did not board, 132 people were actually aboard the vessel.

Some survivors said the fire broke out following an explosion near the vessel's cargo hold, according to Cayabyab.

The PCG has yet to determine the cause of the fire as authorities continue efforts to enter the fire-damaged vessel.

"Magka-conduct po tayo ng firefighting particularly sa area po ng accommodation sa cargo deck, sa may bridge area. Kung kakayanin po natin ikutin lahat ng barko to conduct firefighting operations ay gagawin po natin," Cayabyab said.

(We will conduct firefighting operations particularly in the accommodation area, the cargo deck and near the bridge. If we can go around the entire vessel to conduct firefighting operations, we will do so.)

Thick smoke and heat from the vessel have hampered efforts to enter the ship, while search operations for the missing passengers and crew continue.

CORON PALAWAN

FIRE

MISSING

PASSENGER SHIP

PCG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teachers get 2-day wellness break

Teachers get 2-day wellness break

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
 A wellness break for public school teachers from Sept. 14 to 15 has been set by the Department of Education.
Nation
fbtw
Transport strike set on Monday

Transport strike set on Monday

By Josiah Antonio | 15 hours ago
Transport group Manibela will hold another strike next week amid the impending oil price hikes.
Nation
fbtw
Helicopters, more troops to help secure Bangsamoro election

Helicopters, more troops to help secure Bangsamoro election

By Roel PareÃ±o | 15 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines will deploy additional fire power, attack helicopters and troops in Lanao del Sur to secure...
Nation
fbtw
All PMA cadets now required to take final exam

All PMA cadets now required to take final exam

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Raising its academic standards, the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) has scrapped its practice of exempting top cadets from...
Nation
fbtw
Neglect, nature blamed for collapse of Tarlac bridges

Neglect, nature blamed for collapse of Tarlac bridges

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
Decades of neglect, age and the surge of the river current caused the collapse of the Agana and Aquino bridges in Tarlac,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Roads closed for Lingkod Bayani Run

By Andrew Ronquillo | 15 hours ago
The Civil Service Commission yesterday announced road closures for the CSC Lingkod Bayani Run on Sept. 13.
Nation
fbtw
Labor groups cry &lsquo;deception&rsquo; over P60 wage order

Labor groups cry ‘deception’ over P60 wage order

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
Labor groups yesterday accused the Department of Labor and Employment  of misleading workers following the issuance of...
Nation
fbtw
MPIF, Alaminos City launch Project RESHORE

MPIF, Alaminos City launch Project RESHORE

15 hours ago
The Metro Pacific Investments Foundation and the city government of Alaminos recently launched Project RESHORE to strengthen...
Nation
fbtw
7 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte road accident

7 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte road accident

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Six villagers, three of them children and a truck driver were badly injured in a vehicular accident in Barangay Pigcalagan...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with