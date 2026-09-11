Missing in Coron ferry fire down to 84; 2 passengers missed trip

The Philippine Coast Guard conducts an aerial survey around the fire-hit passenger ferry MV June Aster on September 11, 2026, as search and rescue operations continue for the 84 missing individuals.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people missing after a passenger ferry caught fire off Coron, Palawan, has dropped from 86 to 84 after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) found that two passengers listed on the manifest had not boarded the vessel.

Commodore Noemie Cayabyab, the PCG spokesperson, said the two passengers who were initially included in the manifest of the MV June Aster coordinated with authorities on Thursday, September 10.

"So accordingly, ito pong dalawang pasahero, 'yung isa ay hindi po nakaabot doon sa pag-alis ng barko, at ito naman pong isa ay mas pinili pong sumakay ng eroplano," Cayabyab said in an interview with dzBB on Friday, September 11.

(So accordingly, of these two passengers, one did not make it in time for the ship's departure, while the other chose to take a plane instead.)

The MV June Aster caught fire on Wednesday night, September 9, leaving five people dead.

Authorities have rescued 43 people, while 84 remain missing, according to the PCG.

The vessel's manifest listed 117 passengers and 17 crew members, or 134 people in total. With the confirmation that two listed passengers did not board, 132 people were actually aboard the vessel.

Some survivors said the fire broke out following an explosion near the vessel's cargo hold, according to Cayabyab.

The PCG has yet to determine the cause of the fire as authorities continue efforts to enter the fire-damaged vessel.

"Magka-conduct po tayo ng firefighting particularly sa area po ng accommodation sa cargo deck, sa may bridge area. Kung kakayanin po natin ikutin lahat ng barko to conduct firefighting operations ay gagawin po natin," Cayabyab said.

(We will conduct firefighting operations particularly in the accommodation area, the cargo deck and near the bridge. If we can go around the entire vessel to conduct firefighting operations, we will do so.)

Thick smoke and heat from the vessel have hampered efforts to enter the ship, while search operations for the missing passengers and crew continue.