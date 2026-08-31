Knee-deep in prayer: Despite floods, churchgoers still attend Mass at Barasoain

A baptism attended by faithful despite floodwaters entering the Barasoain Church on Aug. 31, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Neither rising floodwaters nor monsoon rains kept the Roman Catholic faithful in Malolos, Bulacan, from attending Mass at their church.

Despite floodwaters entering the church since Saturday, August 29, due to rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon, churchgoers continued to attend Mass and receive the sacraments at the historic Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, popularly known as Barasoain Church.

As of Monday morning, August 31, which coincided with the 167th anniversary of the founding of Barasoain Church, floodwaters still submerged the church floor.

The faithful have been attending Mass and baptisms and holding funeral Masses despite floodwaters around parts of the church since Saturday, the church said in a social media post.

“Binyag man, pakikiramay sa oras ng pagluluksa, o iba pang paglilingkod pastoral, patuloy nating ipinagkakaloob ang mga Banal na Sakramento at tinutugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kapatid sa abot ng ating makakaya. Sa kabila ng hirap ng panahon at mga limitasyong dulot ng kalamidad, sinisikap nating manatiling bukas at handang maglingkod, lalo na sa mga panahong higit na nangangailangan ng presensya, panalangin, at malasakit ng Simbahan,” the parish’s Facebook post read.

(Whether it is a baptism, offering condolences in times of grief, or providing other pastoral services, we continue to administer the Holy Sacraments and meet the needs of our brothers and sisters to the best of our ability. Despite the severe weather and the limitations brought by the calamity, we strive to remain open and ready to serve, especially during times when the presence, prayers, and care of the Church are needed most.)

By 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 31 floodwaters inside the church had receded after two days of inundation.

Bulacan, along with other areas in Luzon, remained flooded due to rains brought by the southwest monsoon.

Several groups also marched through flooded roads in Malolos on Monday to protest alleged anomalies in flood-control projects and reclamation developments.

Bulacan has also been at the center of investigations into alleged irregularities in flood-control projects, with cases involving contractors and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways filed before the courts.