^

Nation

Emong leaves P102.84 million infrastructure damage in La Union

Jun Elias, Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2025 | 12:00am
Emong leaves P102.84 million infrastructure damage in La Union
A fallen tree topples several electric posts in San Fernando City, La Union, after Typhoon Emong battered the province on July 26, 2025.
PNA / Photo courtesy of City of San Fernando, La Union Facebook

SAN FERNANDO, La Union, Philippines — Infrastructure projects estimated to be worth P102.84 million have been destroyed by Tropical Storm Emong in this province, according to the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council.

Aside from infrastructure projects, Emong destroyed agricultural crops and livestock worth P60.69 million and P86,900, respectively.

Gov. Mario Ortega, who chairs the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said a state of calamity has been declared in La Union to hasten the release of funds intended for relief operations for typhoon victims as well as for the repair of damaged infrastructure.

Signal No. 4 was hoisted over La Union during the onslaught of the storm.

Ortega said the towns of Bacnotan, Balaoan, Bangar, Bauang, Luna, San Gabriel, San Juan and Sudipen experienced blackouts as Emong toppled trees and power posts.

The storm displaced 36,076 families, composed of 107,097 people, and destroyed 360 houses.

“Clearing operations and power restoration are ongoing in affected areas,” Ortega said.

Classes and government work remained suspended as of yesterday in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Benguet’s capital town La Trinidad has been placed under a state of calamity due to damage caused by the storms and the monsoon.

Local officials said the town suffered P10.78 million and P17.67 million damage to agriculture and infrastructure, respectively.

Negros logs P186 million agriculture, infrastructure damage

In Negros, the combined effects of the storms and the monsoon destroyed P97.27 million and P88.71 million worth of agricultural crops and infrastructure projects, respectively.

Citing reports from the Department of Education, the Negros Island Region (NIR)’s disaster risk reduction and management council said the bad weather destroyed several classrooms.

Flooding in 208 barangays left three people dead, not six as earlier reported, and displaced 149,795 families.

Donato Sermeno III, chief of the NIR-Office of Civil Defense, clarified that the two fatalities in an incident of electrocution in Hinobaan and the drowning of a fisherman in Sagay City, Negros Occidental were not due to bad weather.

Local disaster officials said that aside from classrooms, rainfall spawned by the storms and the monsoon destroyed 50 houses.

Up to P32.87 million in relief assistance have been extended to calamity victims, Sermeno said.

Following the declaration of a state of calamity, a price freeze has been imposed in Negros Occidental. — Gilbert Bayoran

INFRASTRUCTURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and impact of #CrisingPH,...
Nation
fbtw
CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
Government employees affected by the successive storms and the southwest monsoon may avail themselves of a five-day Special...
Nation
fbtw
New CIDG chief named

New CIDG chief named

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has a new chief in Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano.
Nation
fbtw
Man wanted for Italian priest&rsquo;s murder ambushed, kidnapped

Man wanted for Italian priest’s murder ambushed, kidnapped

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Gunmen ambushed and abducted a member of an indigenous group wanted for the Oct. 17, 2011 murder of an Italian priest...
Nation
fbtw
CIDG&rsquo;s national head named Region 12 police director

CIDG’s national head named Region 12 police director

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
The director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will assume leadership of the Police Regional Office-12 on...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Suspect in prelate&rsquo;s slay seized

Suspect in prelate’s slay seized

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Unidentified gunmen have seized a suspect in the murder of an Italian priest in Cotabato in 2011.
Nation
fbtw
2 remaining Batangas jail escapees recaptured

2 remaining Batangas jail escapees recaptured

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
The two remaining inmates who escaped from the Batangas Provincial Rehabilitation Center along with eight others on Monday...
Nation
fbtw
5 fake lawyers nabbed

5 fake lawyers nabbed

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
Five people have been arrested for allegedly posing as lawyers and engaging in illegal notarial services in Davao City, the...
Nation
fbtw
4.2-magnitude quake jolts Batangas coast, no aftershocks likely

4.2-magnitude quake jolts Batangas coast, no aftershocks likely

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck off the coast of San Luis, Batangas at 11:39 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, according to Ph...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with