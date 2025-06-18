^

Agusan Del Sur confirms first mpox case, linked to Davao travel

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 8:17pm
Undated photo shows a welcome sign for Agusan Del Sur.
Agusan Del Sur, My Home via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Agusan Del Sur logged its first mpox case. 

The Provincial Health Office of Agusal Del Sur issued a public health advisory on Wednesday, June 18, confirming the mpox case. 

According to Provincial Health Officer Jacqueline Momville, the patient traveled to Davao City and developed a “pimple-like rash” on his face. 

When he consulted a health care provider, one of the province’s hospitals placed him under isolation for close monitoring and symptomatic treatment.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) conducted tests and confirmed the patient carried the monkeypox virus. 

Momville said local health authorities have quarantined and are closely monitoring the patient’s close contacts.

As of the June 17 advisory, none of the contacts have developed symptoms.

The Provincial Health Office urged the public to follow preventive measures, including avoiding skin-to-skin contact with individuals who may have mpox or are showing symptoms.

Residents are also reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Spread, milder variants. The Department of Health (DOH) Center for Health Development in Caraga is working closely with the Agusan del Sur health office to monitor the situation and implement necessary measures.

In recent months, several provinces have reported their first mpox cases, including Zamboanga Sibugay on May 26, Iloilo City on May 28, and Bacolod on June 17.

The DOH has since explained that the mpox case involves Clade II, a milder variant compared to Clade Ib, which has a higher mortality rate.

While the total number of cases in 2024 remains higher than in 2025, the agency noted a “slight increase” in some local government units. 

To avoid causing public alarm, the DOH prefers not to release raw figures. Instead, it provides an epidemiological curve showing trends, with more suspected cases reported last year, but seemingly more confirmed cases emerging in recent months.

AGUSAN DEL SUR

MPOX
