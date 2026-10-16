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BARMM chief's call to uphold Bangsamoro autonomy, respect Parliament mandate gain support

Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 2:00pm
BARMM chief's call to uphold Bangsamoro autonomy, respect Parliament mandate gain support
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
via The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Bangsamoro Initiative for Peace, Progress and Solidarity (BIPPS) has backed Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua’s call to uphold Bangsamoro autonomy, respect the mandate of duly elected Parliament members, and allow democratic institutions to function freely under the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

In a statement, the BIPPS welcomed the formation of a 46-member majority coalition in the Bangsamoro Parliament, bringing together political parties and groups, including BFP, BGC, UBJP, NMIP, SIAP, Raayat and Pro-Bangsamoro. The coalition’s composition reflects the participation of diverse political formations and community interests in building an inclusive Bangsamoro government.

The organization said the coalition’s formation demonstrates the ability of diverse political interests to set aside differences and work together to advance inclusive governance, stability and lasting peace in the region.

BIPPS also affirmed Macacua’s appeal for the Bangsamoro to organize its government independently, free from undue interference and through lawful parliamentary processes.

It stressed that genuine autonomy must be upheld not only in principle but also in practice, emphasizing that the right of the Bangsamoro people to determine their leadership through elected representatives is fundamental to self-governance and the gains of the decades-long peace process.

The group likewise expressed appreciation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for affirming the national government’s respect for Bangsamoro autonomy and Parliament’s authority to determine its leadership under the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

BIPPS said the president’s position reinforces the importance of mutual respect, democratic institutions and continued national government support for peace and development in the region.

The organization described itself as a non-profit, civic-oriented group representing the interests and aspirations of ordinary Bangsamoro people, including ulama, farmers, indigenous peoples, civil society organizations and other community sectors.

It said lasting peace requires meaningful democratic participation, respect for the people’s mandate and protection of their right to self-determination, adding that these principles must guide the region’s political transition.

BIPPS called on political leaders, institutions, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to respect the parliamentary process and refrain from actions that could undermine Bangsamoro autonomy.

It also urged all concerned to contribute constructively to a peaceful and orderly transition toward the first regular Bangsamoro Government, stressing that political differences should not derail the region’s pursuit of stability and development.

The organization said the Bangsamoro people’s historic struggle for self-governance reflects generations of aspirations for dignity, justice and the right to shape their own future, describing autonomy as a hard-won achievement of the peace process and a commitment under the law that must be respected and protected.

BIPPS reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful, democratic, inclusive and united Bangsamoro, declaring that the region should govern itself through its democratic institutions, in accordance with the law and the enduring spirit of peace, progress and solidarity. (Contributed story)

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