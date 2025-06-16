^

Nation

'May Huli Ka': Motorists can now check their NCAP tickets online

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 2:24pm
New signs remind motorists of the no-contact apprehension policy along EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday, May 25, 2025, a day before the implementation of the NCAP in selected major thoroughfares of Metro Manila.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday, June 16 launched a website that allows drivers to check whether they have been flagged for traffic violations under the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP).

The website, called “May Huli Ka” (“You’ve been caught”), allows motorists to input their vehicle’s plate number or conduction sticker number, along with their motor vehicle file number, to view any recorded infractions.

MMDA Chair Don Artes said the inclusion of the MV file number was added to comply with the Data Privacy Act. Relying solely on plate numbers, he explained, could allow unauthorized individuals to access another vehicle owner’s violation record.

Prior efforts to enforce NCAP drew concerns over data privacy. One Supreme Court case that questioned the legality of information access granted to private companies that provide the NCAP’s hardware and software.

On app stores, too. Artes also noted that an NCAP mobile app is available, enabling drivers to create accounts and view the specific violations attributed to them. The app also allows transportation companies to track infractions committed by their vehicle fleets.

Upcoming features. Real-time notification features are also under consideration. However, the MMDA said phone numbers would need to be voluntarily submitted through the app, as the Land Transportation Office is not authorized to collect mobile contact details.

Drivers may also submit reconsideration requests for their violations through the app.

The NCAP was previously suspended by the Supreme Court after several motorists filed a petition questioning its constitutionality. The Court has since partially lifted the order, permitting the MMDA to resume its implementation.

 

