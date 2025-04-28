^

Nation

Mt. Bulusan erupts, Alert Level 1 raised

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 11:02am
Mt. Bulusan erupts, Alert Level 1 raised
Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon erupts in the early morning of April 28, 2025.
PHIVOLCS / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Mt. Bulusan in Sorsogon experienced a phreatic eruption early Monday morning, April 28, prompting state volcanologists to raise Alert Level 1 over the volcano.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) explained that Alert Level 1 indicated low-level unrest with chances of more phreatic eruptions. 

“A phreatic eruption occurred from the summit crater of Bulusan Volcano at 04:36 AM today, 28 April 2025, and lasted 24 minutes based on seismic and infrasound records. The event produced a bent plume that rose 4,500 meters above the crater before drifting west to southwest,” Phivolcs said in an advisory. 

Ashfall was seen in the localities of Irosin, Juban, and Magallanes in Sorsogon. 

Pyroclastic density current (PDCs), or a hot flow of volcanic materials, was seen travelling three kilometers from the summit. 

Phivolcs recorded 53 volcanic earthquakes on April 27. 

Local officials have been instructed to enforce the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone, along with an additional 2-kilometer extended danger zone.

State volcanologists have also warned of potential PDCs, projectiles, rockfall and avalanches.

Phivolcs advised that civil aviation authorities instruct pilots to avoid the area around the volcano's summit due to the potential for a phreatic eruption.

“Furthermore, people living within valleys and along river/stream channels especially on the southeast, southwest and northwest sector of the edifice should be vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall should phreatic eruption occur,” Phivolcs said.

BULUSAN VOLCANO

SORSOGON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara endorses Isko Moreno

VP Sara endorses Isko Moreno

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
After changing her mind about endorsing candidates, Vice President Sara Duterte attended on Thursday a campaign sortie of...
Nation
fbtw
PNP intensifies visibility in areas with intense rivalries

PNP intensifies visibility in areas with intense rivalries

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
After a reelectionist mayor in Cagayan was shot dead during a campaign sortie, the Philippine National Police has intensified...
Nation
fbtw
3 Caloocan cops held for extorting from inmates&rsquo; kin

3 Caloocan cops held for extorting from inmates’ kin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Three police officers in Caloocan City were arrested on Saturday for allegedly demanding visitation fees from the relatives...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila workers to get wage hike soon &ndash; DOLE

Metro Manila workers to get wage hike soon – DOLE

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Metro Manila could get a salary increase soon as a wage review is set to begin.
Nation
fbtw
3 Chinese, Pinoy caught with P4 million unregistered beauty products

3 Chinese, Pinoy caught with P4 million unregistered beauty products

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Criminal cases have been filed by the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) against three Chinese nationals...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Red Cross opens ‘blood’ hospital in Parañaque

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross has inaugurated the PRC’s first hospital-based blood collecting unit and station at the Ospital ng Parañaque.
Nation
fbtw

Bong Go secures solo lead in survey

12 hours ago
Ahead of the midterm elections on May 12, Sen. Bong Go has once again emerged as the front runner in a survey of senatorial candidates.
Nation
fbtw
Man faces raps for beating dog to death

Man faces raps for beating dog to death

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 12 hours ago
A construction worker who beat a dog to death and then burned it was charged for violation of Republic Act 8485 or the Animal...
Nation
fbtw
6 Central Mindanao terrorist bomb makers surrender to Army

6 Central Mindanao terrorist bomb makers surrender to Army

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Six more members of two now defunct terror groups, all experts in fabrication of home-made bombs, had surrendered to an Army...
Nation
fbtw
Army collects 40 more combat weapons in Maguindanao del Sur

Army collects 40 more combat weapons in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Local executives from six towns in Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, April 26, surrendered to the Army's 601st Infantry...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with