President Marcos names new BARMM chief

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang confirmed yesterday the appointment of Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulraof Macacua as the new interim chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Macacua replaced Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed the appointment in a text message. She did not provide details.

President Marcos earlier signed Republic Act 12123, which resets the first BARMM elections from May 12 to Oct. 13.