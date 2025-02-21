P900 million hot cars seized in Taguig

Customs officers inspect smuggled luxury cars, including a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Ferrari 488, a McLaren 720S and a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, valued at P366 million, at a warehouse in Makati on February 17, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have raided another showroom that housed an estimated P900 million worth of allegedly smuggled luxury cars in Taguig City.

The raid conducted by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) was the third in a span of one week.

Personnel of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port found 44 alleged “hot cars” inside the Auto Vault Speed Shop along Levi Mariano Avenue in Barangay Ususan on Feb. 19.

Among the seized luxury vehicles were two units of Ferrari 488 and two units of Mercedes Benz C Class.

The car shop has been importing and selling luxury vehicles without paying taxes, the BOC said.

Owners of the shop will be charged with violating Republic Act 10863, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.