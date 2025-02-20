^

Nation

UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 12:08pm
UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus
Main Building of the University of Santo Tomas.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Sto. Tomas clarified on Wednesday, February 19 that the fatal incident that took place along España Boulevard did not occur within campus grounds. 

In a statement, the university urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified information that may "cause unnecessary distress" following the circulation of misinformation on social media. 

"Earlier this afternoon, an unfortunate incident occurred along España Boulevard and claimed the life of a male victim. Contrary to misinformation circulating on social media, the incident did not take place in any of the University's facilities," the university said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and loved ones during this difficult time. As a community, we stand with them in grief and offer our prayers for their healing and strength," it added.

The university said its mental health, spiritual, and medical support services remain available to the community.

The statement was referring to an incident that occurred around Wednesday afternoon when an unidentified man jumped from a footbridge in front of the university, according to police reports. — Cristina Chi

EDUCATION

UNIVERSITY OF STO TOMAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
A Pasig City court has ordered the camp of accused sex offender Apollo Quiboloy to explain why his pre-recorded video was...
Nation
fbtw
School principal gets 11 years for &lsquo;pocketing&rsquo; P5,000

School principal gets 11 years for ‘pocketing’ P5,000

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A public school principal in Virac, Catanduanes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for alleged falsification of public...
Nation
fbtw

Youth eyed in asserting Philippines sovereignty in West Philippine Sea

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The National Youth Commission is planning to tap the Filipino youth and student leaders in a program exposing them to the plight of people living in or close to the West Philippine Sea.
Nation
fbtw

Pasay officials probed over illegal POGO

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission is looking into the possible criminal liability of some Pasay officials over the continued presence of Philippine offshore gaming operators in the city.
Nation
fbtw
Trainer plane makes emergency landing in Bulacan

Trainer plane makes emergency landing in Bulacan

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 13 hours ago
A pilot and his student survived after their trainer plane developed engine trouble and made an emergency landing in a grassland...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNVS operators seek fare hike

TNVS operators seek fare hike

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
Drivers and operators of Transport Network Vehicle Services have filed a petition for a fare increase with the Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw

PNP: Crime rate down 26.76%

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The crime volume nationwide dropped by nearly 27 percent, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
1st Philippine Eaglet hatched Unassisted

1st Philippine Eaglet hatched Unassisted

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Eagle Foundation recently marked its 38th anniversary with the hatching of the 31st Philippine Eagle chi...
Nation
fbtw
Man nabbed for taking woman hostage

Man nabbed for taking woman hostage

By Arnell Ozaeta | 13 hours ago
A man was arrested after he took a saleslady hostage for three hours at a mall in Lipa, Batangas on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with