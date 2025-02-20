UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Sto. Tomas clarified on Wednesday, February 19 that the fatal incident that took place along España Boulevard did not occur within campus grounds.

In a statement, the university urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified information that may "cause unnecessary distress" following the circulation of misinformation on social media.

"Earlier this afternoon, an unfortunate incident occurred along España Boulevard and claimed the life of a male victim. Contrary to misinformation circulating on social media, the incident did not take place in any of the University's facilities," the university said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and loved ones during this difficult time. As a community, we stand with them in grief and offer our prayers for their healing and strength," it added.

The university said its mental health, spiritual, and medical support services remain available to the community.

The statement was referring to an incident that occurred around Wednesday afternoon when an unidentified man jumped from a footbridge in front of the university, according to police reports. — Cristina Chi