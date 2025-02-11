^

Military collects 19 more firearms in Central Mindanao

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 5:07pm
Military collects 19 more firearms in Central Mindanao
The entrance to Camp Siongco in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte province, the operation center of the 6th Infantry Division, the Philippine Army’s largest unit that has four brigades and more than a dozen battalions.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The military has seized 19 more firearms surrendered by owners in two Central Mindanao towns as part of a regional disarmament program supporting the government's Mindanao peace process.

Army Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Tuesday, February 11, that the firearms are now in the joint custody of the 6th ID, the 90th Infantry Battalion, and the Navy’s 2nd Marine Battalion.

Since 2024, the 6th ID and Presidential Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. have been implementing the Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program in Central Mindanao to sustain the peace now spreading in areas once dominated by the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The 19 firearms were surrendered by owners in separate symbolic rites on Monday, February 10, in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, and Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte, organized by the 90th IB and the Navy’s 2nd Marine Battalion, respectively.

Officials from the 90th IB, the 2nd Marine Battalion (under the operational control of the 6th ID), and local executives worked together to persuade residents of Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Matanog to comply with the SALW Management Program of the 6th ID and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

The regional disarmament campaign covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro region, as well as Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani in Region 12.

Since July of last year, units of the 6th ID in the six neighboring provinces have collected 721 combat weapons, including M79 grenades, B40 rocket launchers, and M60 machine guns, voluntarily surrendered by owners as part of the SALW Management Program.

Recommended
