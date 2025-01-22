Taal Volcano records 3rd eruption this January â€“ Phivolcs

^

Nation

Taal Volcano records 3rd eruption this January – Phivolcs

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 11:32am
Taal Volcano erupts in a minor phreatic event at 2:22 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2025. The Taal Volcano Observatory's Station (VTBC) in Talisay, Batangas captured the event.
Phivolcs via Facebook / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano erupted in a minor phreatic event early Wednesday morning, January 22. It’s the third eruption from the volcano this year, Phivolcs reported.

Two weeks after its last eruption on January 10, Taal Volcano had a steam-driven eruption at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, sending a 500-meter plume above the crater.

The Taal Volcano Observatory’s thermal camera in Talisay, Batangas captured the eruption.

Alert Level 1, or low-level unrest, continues to prevail over Taal Volcano. 

 

 

Despite three eruptions this January, Taal Volcano has not been exhibiting any increase in volcanic earthquakes or tremors. In fact, most days had no recorded quakes, and on rare occasions, only one was logged.

Even the rate of sulfur dioxide emissions have declined to about 1,000 tons per day the past week. This is a sharp drop from the 4,000 to 6,000 tons recorded daily during the first week of January. 

On Tuesday, January 21, Phivolcs observed a “long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and a short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of the Taal Volcano Island.”

State seismologists warned of potential hazards such as steam-driven or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and the expulsion of volcanic materials. 

ERUPTION

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
