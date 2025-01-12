^

PNP spokesperson named Central Luzon police chief

Ric Sapnu, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2025 | 12:00am
PNP spokesperson named Central Luzon police chief
PNP information chief and spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo
PNA photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler

MANILA, Philippines — Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson for the Philippine National Police (PNP), has been named Central Luzon police director.

Fajardo was among senior police officers named by PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to new posts on Friday, or two days before the start of the election period.

Fajardo replaced Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, who was designated as Central Visayas police director.

As chief of the Central Luzon police, Fajardo will have operational control and supervision over police units in Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales as well as the cities of Angeles, Olongapo and San Fernando.

Fajardo is the first female PNP officer to hold the position of a regional police director.

The last female officer to head a division of the PNP was Maj. Gen. Lina Sarmiento, who served as chief of the Eastern Police District, albeit briefly.

Fajardo is a lawyer. She is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 1996.

Aside from serving as spokesperson for the PNP, Fajardo was deputy director for operations of the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group and chief of the Pampanga police.

Fajardo was first appointed PNP spokesperson during the tenure of former PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos in 2022. She was promoted as chief of the PNP’s public information office.

Col. Randulf Tuano will replace Fajardo as spokesman for the PNP.

