LIST: Roads closed, alternate routes for INC rally on January 13

Members of religious group Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) participate on the second "Worldwide Walk to Fight Poverty" along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on May 6, 2018. The event hopes to break a world record for the largest charity walk done by Iglesia Ni Cristo in 2014 recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records patrticipated by 519,221 members.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government announced road closures and rerouting schemes to avoid traffic build-up ahead of Iglesia Ni Cristo’s (INC) "National Rally for Peace" on Monday, January 13.

The local government unit released a complete list of the affected routes while suggesting alternative roads during the event.

The followings roads will be closed from 4 a.m. onwards on Monday:

Katigbak Drive and South Drive

Independence Road

North and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to UN Avenue

North and southbound lanes of Bonifacio Drive from Katigbak Drive to Anda Circle

P. Burgos Avenue from Victoria Street to Roxas Boulevard

Ma. Orosa Street from P. Burgos Avenue to UN Avenue

Finance Road from P. Burgos Avenue to Taft Avenue

Gen. Luna Roundtable

Kalaw Avenue from Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard

The Manila LGU advised motorists to take the following alternate routes during the duration of the closure:

Vehicles coming from Southbound lane of Roxas Blvd., A. Mabini St. and Ma. Orosa St. intending to utilized Kalaw Ave. shall turn right to U.N. Ave. to point of destination.

All Trucks and Trailers travelling Northbound lane of Osmeña Highway going to Mel Lopez Blvd. (Pier Area shall turn right to Pres. Quirino Ave., to Mabini Bridge to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from Ayala Blvd. intending to utilize Finance Road straight to P. Burgos Ave. shall turn left to Taft Ave. to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from 3 Bridges (Jones, Mac Arthur and Quezon Bridge) intending to utilize P. Burgos Ave. going to Roxas Blvd. shall take Lagusnilad straight to Taft Ave. to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from Sta. Lucia St. to Muralla St. intending to utilize Gen. Luna Roundtable shall go straight to Muralla St. to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from Mel Lopez Blvd. intending to utilize Bonifacio Drive shall take Anda Circle then turn right to Soriano Ave. to point of destination.

All trailer trucks/heavy vehicles coming from Mel Lopez Blvd. (R-10) going to Roxas Blvd. shall turn left to Capulong St., straight to Yuseco St. to Lacson Ave. to point of destination. (old truck route.)

For attendees of the gathering, the Manila city government has designated the following parking spaces:

two lanes on the inner side of Roxas Boulevard, stretching from UN Avenue to P. Ocampo Street

two lanes on the inner side of Mel Lopez Boulevard, from Anda Circle to the NLEX Connector City limit

Malacañang has ordered the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in both public and private schools in Manila and Pasay cities on Monday for the rally.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said around one million attendees are expected at the event, which the INC organized to support the stand of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. against the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In November last year, Marcos expressed his opposition to the impeachment of his former ally, saying that it would not serve the interests of the Filipino people.

At present, the vice president is facing three impeachment complaints.