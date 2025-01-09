^

Nation

MILF official killed, 4 hurt in Cotabato City ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 5:17pm
MILF official killed, 4 hurt in Cotabato City ambush
The deadly ambush incident in a busy intersection in Cotabato City caused panic among people around when gunshots reverberated through the surroundings.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was killed instantly, while four others—two of whom were also MILF officials—were wounded in an ambush at a busy intersection in Cotabato City on Wednesday, January 8.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and officials of the Cotabato City Police Office told reporters on Thursday morning, January 9, that Ahmad Kanapia Utto, a senior MILF commander in Barangay Barurao in Sultan sa Barongis town in Maguindanao del Sur, was declared dead on arrival at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center where he was brought by companions for treatment.

The ambush left Marato Angkangatan Felmin and Jaypee Felmin Emran, also commanders under the 15th and 16th Brigades of the front’s self-styled 105th Base Command, wounded.

They were traveling in a Hilux pick-up truck on their way home from the tightly guarded Bangsamoro regional capitol, located only about 900 meters away, when a gunman armed with a .45 caliber pistol attacked them at the busy intersection of Gov. Gutierrez and Sinsuat Avenues in the center of Cotabato City.

A companion of the slain MILF leader, Alladin Utto and a bystander, Tahir Tega Sam, were also wounded in the incident.

Police officials in Cotabato City told reporters they are certain that the ambush is related to the deep-seated conflicts among the victims and different adversaries in Sultan sa Barongis, a hostile town, where there are armed groups locked in deadly clan wars.

MILF

MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cagayan de Oro celebrates own Traslacion

Cagayan de Oro celebrates own Traslacion

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 18 hours ago
Aside from Quiapo in Manila, the Feast of the Black Nazarene is also being celebrated in this city today, and is expected...
Nation
fbtw

2 Chinese with fake visas nabbed

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Two Chinese nationals with counterfeit visas were apprehended on Sunday, according to the Bureau of Immigration.
Nation
fbtw
Garbage piles in Manila remain uncollected

Garbage piles in Manila remain uncollected

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Manila residents should submit complaints over uncollected garbage in the city, according to the Department of Environment...
Nation
fbtw
Actress surrenders to NBI over fraud

Actress surrenders to NBI over fraud

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Actress Rufa Mae Quinto yesterday surrendered to authorities following allegations of securities fraud.
Nation
fbtw

Cancellation of ex-Albay governor’s COC affirmed

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Former Albay governor Noel Rosal can no longer run in the gubernatorial race as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has affirmed the cancellation of his certificate of candidacy for the coming elections.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP reshuffles 6 top cops

PNP reshuffles 6 top cops

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Six senior officials of the Philippine National Police were included in the first major revamp implemented by the PNP for...
Nation
fbtw
4 NBI employees, 7 clearance fixers nabbed

4 NBI employees, 7 clearance fixers nabbed

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Four National Bureau of Investigation employees were arrested for allegedly conniving with seven fixers at the NBI clearance...
Nation
fbtw

LRT-1 files petition for another fare hike

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Commuters will have to pay as much as P60 to ride the Light Rail Transit Line 1 from Roosevelt, Quezon City to Parañaque if the government approves the proposed fare increase filed by the LRT-1 operator...
Nation
fbtw

DA chief names new undersecretary

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary has appointed a new undersecretary following the passing of Deogracias Victor Savellano.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with