LRT-1 planning P5 fare increase rollout by April

MANILA, Philippines — Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista announced Thursday that the Light Rail Manila Corp.'s (LRMC) proposed fare increase could take effect as early as April if approved.

The LRMC is asking to raise the boarding fee from P13.29 to P18.15, while proposing to increase the per-kilometer rate from P1.21 to P1.65.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Board has already endorsed the increase, with the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) Rail Regulatory Unit now tasked to make the final recommendation.

"Siguro hintayin natin. Kung sakali mang magkakaroon ng increase ang pinakamaaga nito ay siguro start ng second quarter, mga April, mga ganiyan (Let's wait for it. If the increase is approved, the earliest it can start is the second quarter, around April)," Bautista said in the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing.

Under the proposed scheme, commuters would have to pay up to P60 per trip from end to end.

Progressive group Bayan Muna has slammed the move, citing rising poverty rates.

"LRMC's timing couldn't be more callous. They're seeking fare hikes that could reach up to P12.50 per ride when 63% of Filipino families are already struggling to make ends meet. This is the highest poverty rate we've seen in two decades, yet they want to burden commuters even more," Bayan Muna representative Ferdinand Gaite said.

Gaite urged the DOTr to reject the petition, insisting that public transportation is a basic service, not a luxury.

The LRT-1 is currently undergoing extension, a long-running government project that has spanned decades.

Bautista said that Phase 2 of the LRT-1’s extension is 94% complete, but they need to realign the railway, since a flyover was already built over the original path of the extension.