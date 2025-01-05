^

Nation

4 Davao City road accident victims returned home

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 5, 2025 | 4:32pm
4 Davao City road accident victims returned home
The remains of the four fatalities in the accident in Binugao in Toril District in Davao City on Jan. 4, 2025, had been transported to their homes in Barangay Tamontaka in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte by municipal emergency responders.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — They left for an outing in Davao City after New Year's Day, full of excitement, but returned home lifeless following a highway mishap. Their Catholic family is now calling for the prosecution of the reckless driver blamed for their untimely deaths.

The remains of the four fatalities, the spouses Remie and Edna Centena, along with their relatives Mary Joy Lastimoso and Sherlyn Altimo, were transported late Saturday, January 4, to their homes in Barangay Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. Emergency responders, under the office of Mayor Lester Sinsuat, facilitated the transfer from the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

Sinsuat and the barangay chairperson of Tamontaka, Bai Ivy Rose Sinsuat, initially extended essential support to the families of the four accident victims and helped arrange places for their wakes.

The Centena couple, Lastimoso, and Altimo were on their way home from Davao City aboard a white passenger van when a speeding silver van, coming from the opposite direction along the highway in Binugao, Toril District, Davao City, swerved into their lane. The collision resulted in the fatal accident and left five of their co-passengers injured.

Security camera footage obtained from around the accident scene showed how fast the wayward van was traveling when it slammed into the side of the vehicle carrying the victims. The van was driven by Khadafy Landasan Salik of Kabacan town, Cotabato province.

Salik is now in the custody of the Davao City Police Office, according to radio reports from Cotabato City on Sunday morning.

The driver of the van, Omar Lastimoso, husband of Mary Joy, sustained wounds and contusions on various parts of his body. Four of his passengers perished in the mishap.

DAVAO CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bar exam registration starts January 8

Bar exam registration starts January 8

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Applicants for the 2025 Bar examinations may register beginning Jan. 8, the Supreme Court said.
Nation
fbtw
Girl, 15, found dead in Quezon

Girl, 15, found dead in Quezon

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
A 15-year-old girl was found dead in Mulanay, Quezon on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
DOLE to assist underpaid household helpers

DOLE to assist underpaid household helpers

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment has encouraged household helpers or kasambahay to file complaints against employers...
Nation
fbtw
Negros village chief, 5 kagawads disqualified in 2025 elections

Negros village chief, 5 kagawads disqualified in 2025 elections

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has disqualified a village chairman and five kagawads in Negros Occidental from running in the...
Nation
fbtw
4 die in Davao highway mishap

4 die in Davao highway mishap

By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
Four people died in a collision involving two passenger vans in Toril district in this city yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quakes logged in Kanlaon anew

Quakes logged in Kanlaon anew

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
State volcanologists recorded 27 volcanic earthquakes around Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island in the past 24 hours.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon diocese has new bishop

Quezon diocese has new bishop

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Diocese of Gumaca in Quezon province yesterday installed Bishop Eugenius Cañete as its fourth bishop.
Nation
fbtw
P1 million shabu seized in Negros Occidental

P1 million shabu seized in Negros Occidental

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P1 million was seized in a sting that also resulted in the arrest of three drug suspects...
Nation
fbtw
2 killed in Mindanao attacks

2 killed in Mindanao attacks

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Two village officials were killed in separate attacks in Maguindanao del Sur and Zamboanga del Sur on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
4 dead in Davao City highway mishap

4 dead in Davao City highway mishap

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Four commuters were killed while six others were hurt when the passenger van carrying them collided with a wayward van from...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with