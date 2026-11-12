^

Nation

Cavite mayor suspended without pay over alleged casino gambling

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 3:54pm
Cavite mayor suspended without pay over alleged casino gambling
Office of the Ombudsman along Agham Road in Quezon City.
Wikipedia / patrickroque01

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension without pay of Rosario, Cavite Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente over allegations that he engaged in gambling at a casino.

In a statement on Thursday, November 12, the Ombudsman said it had imposed a preventive suspension of up to six months on Ricafrente.

The anti-graft body directed Ricafrente's immediate removal from his post pending the resolution of administrative charges of Grave Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service.

The administrative complaint was initiated by the Ombudsman's Field Investigation Office I following an inquiry into the mayor's activities earlier this year. Investigators found that on March 14, 2026, Ricafrente entered a hotel casino in Bacolod accompanied by four individuals, where he allegedly played at a gaming table using P30,000 worth of casino chips and won P10,000 before leaving the establishment.

In justifying the preventive measure, the Ombudsman noted that strong evidence supports the allegations and that the offenses charged could warrant Ricafrente's dismissal from public service.

The body cited Office of the President Memorandum Circular No. 06, series of 2016, which strictly prohibits government officials and employees from entering, staying in or playing at gambling casinos.

The Ombudsman further stressed that allowing the mayor to remain in office could compromise the ongoing proceedings, pointing to his access to municipal records and potential influence over witnesses.

"Ultimately, it should be borne in mind that the issuance of a preventive suspension order does not amount to a prejudgment of the merits of the case," the Ombudsman order read, according to its statement.

"It is merely a preventive measure, a preliminary step in an administrative investigation and therefore not a penalty in itself,” it added.

The immediately executory suspension will remain in effect until the administrative case is resolved, provided that it does not exceed the statutory six-month limit.

A copy of the directive has been transmitted to the Department of the Interior and Local Government for immediate enforcement, with instructions to submit proof of compliance to the Office of the Ombudsman.

CASINO

CAVITE

OMBUDSMAN

SUSPENSION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO suspends BINI Mikha&rsquo;s driver&rsquo;s license for 90 days

LTO suspends BINI Mikha’s driver’s license for 90 days

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The LTO has suspended the license of “Bini Mikha” after a viral video showed that she was texting while driv...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr: Metro Manila central train station open by 2027

DOTr: Metro Manila central train station open by 2027

By Josiah Antonio | 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has resumed the construction of the Unified Grand Central Station, with partial operations...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila flood project completion extended for 6 months

Metro Manila flood project completion extended for 6 months

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The Economy and Development Council, chaired by President Marcos, has approved a six-month extension of the Metro...
Nation
fbtw
P524 million agricultural items found in Valenzuela warehouse

P524 million agricultural items found in Valenzuela warehouse

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs and other government agencies are looking into the possible smuggling of P524 million worth of...
Nation
fbtw
Anomaly at Batangas police station probed

Anomaly at Batangas police station probed

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
The National Police Commission (Napolcom) is investigating reports that a detainee facing seven counts of rape was allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
6 convenience store robbers arrested in Laguna

6 convenience store robbers arrested in Laguna

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Six men who allegedly robbed a convenience store in Nueva Ecija on Tuesday night were arrested at past midnight yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Lifting of commercial fishing ban in municipal waters pushed

Lifting of commercial fishing ban in municipal waters pushed

By Josiah Antonio | 18 hours ago
Certain fishers and consumer groups are urging the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to allow commercial...
Nation
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o-threatened fisherfolk in Romblon receive aid

El Niño-threatened fisherfolk in Romblon receive aid

18 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development, in coordination with the office of Sen. Erwin Tulfo, has prioritized fisherfolk...
Nation
fbtw
Special holidays declared in 4 areas

Special holidays declared in 4 areas

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has declared Nov. 28 a special non-working day in the lone legislative district of Batanes to allow voters...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM's new agriculture minister takes office

BARMM's new agriculture minister takes office

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Local executives in two Bangsamoro provinces and members of the parliament in the autonomous region assured on Tuesday, November...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with