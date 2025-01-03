Walang Pasok: No classes, govâ€™t office work in Manila for Black Nazarene

Walang Pasok: No classes, gov’t office work in Manila for Black Nazarene

Catholic devotees climb into a glass-covered carriage carrying the so-called Black Nazarene statue as they try to touch it during an annual religious procession in Manila on January 9, 2024. Hundreds of thousands of Catholic faithful swarmed a historic statue of Jesus Christ as it was pulled through the streets of the Philippine capital on January 9, in one of the world's biggest displays of religious devotion.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang declared January 9 a special, non-working holiday in the City of Manila to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene, the iconic statue of Jesus Christ which attracts millions of devotees to a crowded proession yearly.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced that there will be no classes in Manila next Thursday.

“Idineklara ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang Enero 9, 2025, Huwebes, bilang isang special non-working day para sa pagdiriwang ng Pista ng Itim na Nazareno,” the PCO said.

(President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared Jan. 9, 2025, Thursday, as a special non-working holiday for the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.)

In a later released proclamation, the Palace explained that the suspension of work and classes should help ensure an orderly procession, as millions of devotees are expected to join the festivities.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene is one of the most iconic religious celebrations in the country. Devotees annually join the event in Manila from across the country.

During the celebration, the 400-year-old image of a black Christ is taken across Manila in a sea of devotees.

In 2024, more than 6 million people joined the traslacion.

Local authorities are already gearing up for the anticipated celebration, with over 14,000 cops and security personnel deployed for peacekeeping.