DOH: Holiday road accidents top 500

Ghio Ong, Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2025 | 12:00am
Light traffic was observed along EDSA Guadalupe in Makati on December 25, 2024 during the Christmas festivities.
Ryan Baldemor / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines —  The number of road crashes during the holiday season has exceeded 500, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

The DOH said its eight pilot sites recorded 529 road accidents from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1, including six deaths.

The figure is 31 percent higher than the road accidents reported during the same period last year.

Yesterday alone, the DOH said 33 road accidents were registered.

Ninety-four percent of the road accident victims were under the influence of liquor while driving.

Most or 459 of the victims were not using safety accessories.

Of the total cases, 383 involved motorcycle accidents, which also accounted for four of the six fatalities.

In Manila, two men were injured during road crashes yesterday.

One of them is a 23-year-old motorcycle rider who collided with a multipurpose vehicle at the corner of Legarda and Jhocson streets.

A 57-year-old man was hit by a sedan, which crashed into a sport utility vehicle along Nicolas Zamora street in Tondo.

The pedestrian suffered a cut in his head and a broken right leg.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority recorded four road accidents on Tuesday.

The accidents happened along Marcos Highway in Santolan, Pasig; EDSA-Guadalupe in Makati, McKinley in Taguig and in Quezon City.              

