Hybrid goat dealers from Batangas kidnapped, slain in Maguindanao del Sur

Policemen finally found, after a weeklong search, the remains of the three male dealers of hybrid goats from Calatagan, Batangas, who went missing while transacting with a contact in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen found buried together in a shallow grave in Shariff Saidona Mustapha on Friday, May 30, the three suppliers from Calatagan, Batangas of hybrid goats for breeding who went missing a week before while transacting with a buyer in the area.

Officials of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, separately told reporters on Saturday, May 31, that it was for the help of villagers in Barangay Nabundas that personnel of the Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipal Police Station managed to locate the spot where the three young men were buried, their hands tied behind.

PRO-BAR officials said relatives in Batangas province of the three slain men had confirmed, based on their clothing, that it was indeed them that policemen had exhumed from an area close to a rubber plantation in Barangay Nabundas.

Local executives said the slain men were reported to have met a resident in Barangay Nabundas, an ethnic Maguindanaon named Khomeini Bunsuan Tan, before they went missing.

Text messages spreading around Maguindanao del Sur since last week hinted that the victims were abducted by five men, brought to a secluded spot in Barangay Nabundas where they were first beaten badly, shot one after another and buried together.

Macapaz had ordered provincial police officials in Maguindanao del Sur and intelligence operatives from the Shariff Saydona municipal police force to enlist the support of Moro community leaders in the area and local executives in identifying the group responsible for the atrocity.