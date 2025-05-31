^

Nation

Hybrid goat dealers from Batangas kidnapped, slain in Maguindanao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 6:23pm
Hybrid goat dealers from Batangas kidnapped, slain in Maguindanao del Sur
Policemen finally found, after a weeklong search, the remains of the three male dealers of hybrid goats from Calatagan, Batangas, who went missing while transacting with a contact in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen found buried together in a shallow grave in Shariff Saidona Mustapha on Friday, May 30, the three suppliers from Calatagan, Batangas of hybrid goats for breeding who went missing a week before while transacting with a buyer in the area.

Officials of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, separately told reporters on Saturday, May 31, that it was for the help of villagers in Barangay Nabundas that personnel of the Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipal Police Station managed to locate the spot where the three young men were buried, their hands tied behind.

PRO-BAR officials said relatives in Batangas province of the three slain men had confirmed, based on their clothing, that it was indeed them that policemen had exhumed from an area close to a rubber plantation in Barangay Nabundas.

Local executives said the slain men were reported to have met a resident in Barangay Nabundas, an ethnic Maguindanaon named Khomeini Bunsuan Tan, before they went missing.

Text messages spreading around Maguindanao del Sur since last week hinted that the victims were abducted by five men, brought to a secluded spot in Barangay Nabundas where they were first beaten badly, shot one after another and buried together.

Macapaz had ordered provincial police officials in Maguindanao del Sur and intelligence operatives from the Shariff Saydona municipal police force to enlist the support of Moro community leaders in the area and local executives in identifying the group responsible for the atrocity.

MURDER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
6 mpox cases reported in Davao City

6 mpox cases reported in Davao City

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Health officials in Davao City have reported six confirmed mpox cases since last month.
Nation
fbtw
Water station floor collapses; 2 dead

Water station floor collapses; 2 dead

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
A two-story water station undergoing renovation in Pasay collapsed on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring three. ...
Nation
fbtw
Remulla: No EJKs under &lsquo;pitbull&rsquo; Torre

Remulla: No EJKs under ‘pitbull’ Torre

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla yesterday expressed full confidence in newly appointed Philippine National Police chief...
Nation
fbtw
Father and son tagged in murder of cop arrested

Father and son tagged in murder of cop arrested

By John Unson | 2 days ago
Pursuing police teams cornered on Tuesday afternoon, May 27, in a town more than a hundred kilometers away the two suspects...
Nation
fbtw
State of emergency sought for Eastern Samar

State of emergency sought for Eastern Samar

By Miriam Desacada | 19 hours ago
The provincial government of Eastern Samar has asked the provincial board to declare a state of emergency due to the economic...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
4 robbers posing as riders nabbed in Makati

4 robbers posing as riders nabbed in Makati

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
Four motorcycle-riding men, posing as transport service drivers, were arrested in Makati Thursday night after robbing a vendor...
Nation
fbtw

Daycare center to rise at Camp Crame

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A child development center for children of police officers will rise at Camp Crame after a memorandum of agreement was forged with the Quezon City government under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM parliament meets over national coordination amid transition

BARMM parliament meets over national coordination amid transition

23 hours ago
With the ongoing transition period in focus, 34 members of the Bangsamoro parliament convened on Friday, May 30, at the New...
Nation
fbtw
3 dead, six hurt in 5-vehicle crash

3 dead, six hurt in 5-vehicle crash

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
Three people were killed and six others injured when a trailer truck plowed into four vehicles in Barangay Batasan Hills,...
Nation
fbtw
DFA: Roque has only one valid passport

DFA: Roque has only one valid passport

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who is seeking asylum in the Netherlands after he was accused of human trafficking...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with