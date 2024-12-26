^

Nation

Northern Mindanao workers to get P23-P35 daily wage hike in January

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 26, 2024 | 6:19pm
Northern Mindanao workers to get P23-P35 daily wage hike in January
The Bangsamoro regional health ministry has trained in recent months of 2024 about a thousand barangay health workers for deployment in far-flung areas in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces.
Philstar.com / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) has approved minimum wage increases for Northern Mindanao workers, ranging from P23 to P35.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced that the NWPC confirmed the wage order during their December 18 meeting.

Under Wage Order No. RX-23, non-agricultural workers will receive a P23 increase, while agricultural workers will get a P35 hike.

“These increases will bring the minimum wage rates in the region to a range of P446 to P461 upon full implementation and will effectively eliminate the sectoral rate differentiation between the non-agriculture and agriculture sectors,” the DOLE said in its statement.

Additionally, the NWPC approved a separate wage order increasing the monthly salary of household workers or "kasambahays" in Northern Mindanao.

"Wage Order RX-DW-04 grants a P1,000 monthly increase for kasambahays across Northern Mindanao," the agency said.

The wage orders for Northern Mindanao will be released on December 27 and take effect on January 12, 2025.

A similar order has been issued for the National Capital Region (NCR), where kasambahays in Metro Manila will receive a P500 monthly increase.

"This will raise the sector's monthly minimum wage to P7,000," DOLE announced.

The wage order for NCR will be released on December 19 and take effect on January 4, 2025.

DOLE reported that 14 regional wage boards nationwide have issued new increases: NCR, the Cordillera Administrative Region, MIMAROPA, and Regions I, II, III, IVA, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XII, and XIII.

The increases range from P21 to P75.

"Nine new wage orders were issued for domestic workers in regions NCR, CAR, I, II, MIMAROPA, VI, VIII, X, and XIII, with monthly wage increases ranging from P500 to P1,100," DOLE stated.

The increases will benefit 4,907,584 private sector workers.

However, wage increase deliberations have been delayed in two regions: the Bicol Region, due to damage from tropical cyclone Kristine, and the Davao Region, where stakeholder discussions continue.

DOLE

WAGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 nabbed for selling illegal firecrackers

2 nabbed for selling illegal firecrackers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Two men were arrested for allegedly selling illegal firecrackers online in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
MMDA records 40 road crashes on Christmas

MMDA records 40 road crashes on Christmas

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Forty road accidents were recorded from Dec. 24 to 25 by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.
Nation
fbtw
Mary Jane celebrates Christmas with family

Mary Jane celebrates Christmas with family

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
After 14 years on death row in Indonesia, Mary Jane Veloso celebrated Christmas with her family yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Biliran Bridge sways, creates wave-like movements

Biliran Bridge sways, creates wave-like movements

By Miriam Desacada | 19 hours ago
Crossing the Biliran Bridge in northern Leyte was limited to pedestrians and light vehicles after the 48-year-old structure...
Nation
fbtw
Dutertes&rsquo; yuletide gift-giving draws thousands

Dutertes’ yuletide gift-giving draws thousands

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Thousands flocked yesterday to the annual gift-giving activity hosted by the family of former president Rodrigo Duterte at...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Businesswoman shot dead in Maguindanao del Norte

Businesswoman shot dead in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
A gunman shot and killed a businesswoman in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, December 25. The victim...
Nation
fbtw
PNP heightens security for CPP anniversary

PNP heightens security for CPP anniversary

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police stations have beefed up security in anticipation of possible attacks by New People’s Army rebels as the Communist...
Nation
fbtw
Inmates&rsquo; kin get holiday stay-in privileges &ndash; BuCor

Inmates’ kin get holiday stay-in privileges – BuCor

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
Families of inmates across the country are allowed to visit prisons under the Bureau of Corrections ( during the holiday season...
Nation
fbtw
Grand Lotto pot increased to P200 million

Grand Lotto pot increased to P200 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot has been raised to P200 million to drive up lotto revenues and boost charity funds during the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with