^

Nation

‘Palit ulo’ victims get P1 million

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Valenzuela announced yesterday the resolution of the “palit ulo” scam, with each victim receiving P1 million in financial assistance from a private hospital in the city.

The “palit ulo” scheme involved allegations of illegal detention and coercion by health care institutions, with victims reportedly being detained or denied access to birth and death certificates due to unpaid medical bills.

After seven months of negotiations facilitated by the city government, an agreement was reached between the victims and ACE Medical Center.

In addition to financial assistance, one victim, who has been waiting for seven years, was finally issued a birth certificate.

“I commend ACE Medical Center for its cooperation in resolving this issue amicably,” Mayor Wes Gatchalian said, adding that the local government is committed to protecting residents from exploitation and ensuring that their rights are upheld.

The city government also enacted Ordinance 1178, also known as the anti-hospital detention policy, to address similar cases.

The law prohibits hospitals from detaining patients or withholding essential documents due to unpaid bills if a notarized promissory note is provided.

Gatchalian thanked the Valenzuela police, Commission on Human Rights and the Department of Health for their swift action.

PALIT

ULO

VALENZUELA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dark ash emissions observed at Kanlaon Volcano

Dark ash emissions observed at Kanlaon Volcano

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Phivolcs reported on Monday, December 23, a surge in ash emissions at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island on top of its...
Nation
fbtw
Robbers kill bank guard in P3.6 million heist in Davao de Oro

Robbers kill bank guard in P3.6 million heist in Davao de Oro

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Robbers stole P3.6 million cash from a bank employee and a security guard during a bloody heist in a busy area of Compostela...
Nation
fbtw
DOLE-12, BARMM collaborate to enforce industrial safety regulations

DOLE-12, BARMM collaborate to enforce industrial safety regulations

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
he Bangsamoro government and the Department of Labor and Employment-12 are cooperating in ensuring the safety of workers in...
Nation
fbtw
Greet travelers, but don&rsquo;t accept gifts, BI officers told

Greet travelers, but don’t accept gifts, BI officers told

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
Frontline officers of the Bureau of Immigration are now permitted to extend holiday greetings to incoming and outgoing travelers...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares special non-working days in 8 areas

Palace declares special non-working days in 8 areas

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Special non-working days have been declared by President Marcos in various parts of the country to allow residents to mark...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
4 suspects nabbed in gang rape, slay of girl

4 suspects nabbed in gang rape, slay of girl

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested on Sunday four men suspected to be involved in the gang rape of a...
Nation
fbtw
Moderate quake jolts Surigao del Norte

Moderate quake jolts Surigao del Norte

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Surigao del Norte yesterday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Nation
fbtw
Lone bettor wins P15.8&nbsp;million Lotto 6/49&nbsp;jackpot

Lone bettor wins P15.8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
A bettor in Bacoor, Cavite won the P15,840,000 prize for the Super Lotto 6/49 drawn last Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Robbers kill guard in P3.6million Davao heist

Robbers kill guard in P3.6million Davao heist

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Robbers shot dead a bank security guard and took P3.6 million in cash yesterday morning in Compostela town in Davao de O...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with