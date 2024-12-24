‘Palit ulo’ victims get P1 million

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Valenzuela announced yesterday the resolution of the “palit ulo” scam, with each victim receiving P1 million in financial assistance from a private hospital in the city.

The “palit ulo” scheme involved allegations of illegal detention and coercion by health care institutions, with victims reportedly being detained or denied access to birth and death certificates due to unpaid medical bills.

After seven months of negotiations facilitated by the city government, an agreement was reached between the victims and ACE Medical Center.

In addition to financial assistance, one victim, who has been waiting for seven years, was finally issued a birth certificate.

“I commend ACE Medical Center for its cooperation in resolving this issue amicably,” Mayor Wes Gatchalian said, adding that the local government is committed to protecting residents from exploitation and ensuring that their rights are upheld.

The city government also enacted Ordinance 1178, also known as the anti-hospital detention policy, to address similar cases.

The law prohibits hospitals from detaining patients or withholding essential documents due to unpaid bills if a notarized promissory note is provided.

Gatchalian thanked the Valenzuela police, Commission on Human Rights and the Department of Health for their swift action.