^

Nation

167 animals affected by Kanlaon eruption rescued

Gilbert P. Bayoran - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2024 | 12:00am
167 animals affected by Kanlaon eruption rescued
Mt Kanlaon aerial shot taken by Task Force Kanlaon on Dec. 12, 2024.
Sancarloscity DRRMO via Facebook

BACOLOD CITY , Philippines  – The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) has rescued 167 animals from within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) of Mt. Kanlaon in the municipality of La Castellana in Negros Occidental.

In a report to Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson, PVO head Placeda Lemana disclosed that the PVO quick response team had complied with the governor’s order that “no animals should be left behind.”

The evacuated animals, mostly goats and carabaos or  water buffalo, were evacuated from the barangays of Cabagna and Biak na Bato, and brought to the Colegio de La Castellana grounds in the municipality.

At the same time, PVO recorded the deaths of a carabao, cattle, goats and fighting cocks in La Castellana and the cities of Bago and La Carlota.

Kanlaon’s PDZ is now off-limits to its residents.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office spokesman Capt. Judesses Catalogo said the police has established checkpoints along major roads to ensure that nobody will enter the PDZ.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology yesterday warned of volcanic sediment flows or lahars, muddy streamflows or run-off in rivers and drainage systems in areas near Kanlaon as well as Mayon Volcano in Albay amid rains brought by the shear line and Tropical Depression Querubin. – Bella Cariaso

KANLAON

PVO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lone lotto bettor bags P55-million jackpot

Lone lotto bettor bags P55-million jackpot

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The PCSO announced the winner of its draw on Monday, December 16, who won a total of P55,648,009.
Nation
fbtw
Pets are not Christmas gifts &ndash; PAWS

Pets are not Christmas gifts – PAWS

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
Think three times before you consider giving a pet to someone this Christmas.
Nation
fbtw
15 ex-terrorists return to families in Central Mindanao

15 ex-terrorists return to families in Central Mindanao

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
The Army has started reintroducing to mainstream society 15 local terrorists, five of them experts in the fabrication...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos opens one-stop center for OFWs in Makati

Marcos opens one-stop center for OFWs in Makati

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos launched yesterday a one-stop center in Makati that aims to enhance government services for overseas...
Nation
fbtw

Burglar held for stealing photojournalist’s gadgets

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
Police apprehended a man who allegedly broke into a photojournalist’s house in Barangay BF Homes, Parañaque and stole P500,000 worth of gadgets on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Number coding lifted on Christmas, New Year

Number coding lifted on Christmas, New Year

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The number coding scheme will be suspended for five days during the Yuletide season, according to the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
House donates to 5 charities

House donates to 5 charities

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Donations to five charities were turned over on Tuesday by the House of Representatives to help families affected by recent...
Nation
fbtw
2 injured in Tondo fire

2 injured in Tondo fire

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Two persons were injured while 20 families were left homeless after a fire engulfed a mixed-use building in Tondo, Manila...
Nation
fbtw
P44.48 million fake goods seized in Makati

P44.48 million fake goods seized in Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Counterfeit branded luxury goods estimated at P44.48 million have been seized in Makati, the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan mayor, 2 others arrested over rape complaint

Bulacan mayor, 2 others arrested over rape complaint

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The mayor of Pandi, Bulacan and two other people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a rape complaint in Caloocan...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with