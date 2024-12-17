MRT-3 extends service hours for holidays

Passengers of MRT-3 queue at ticket booths situated inside the North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station in Manila on July 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has given in to calls from commuters to extend the service hours of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) during the holiday rush.

In an advisory, the DOTr said the operational hours of the MRT-3 would be extended until Dec. 23.

Under the extended schedule, the MRT-3 will deploy the last train from the North Avenue station at 10:34 p.m. and from the Taft Avenue station at 11:08 p.m.

The DOTr said it is retaining the EDSA rail line’s normal schedule for the first trip at 4:30 a.m. from the northern part and 5:05 a.m. from the southern segment.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the DOTr opted to extend the MRT-3 service hours for the convenience of commuters who might be stuck on the road due to Christmas festivities.

Prior to this, the DOTr was adamant in keeping rail hours the same even during the yuletide season.

Last week, Akbayan party-list asked the DOTr to consider extending the service hours of rail lines amid the monstrous traffic jams in Metro Manila.