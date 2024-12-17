^

Nation

Septuagenarian wins half of 6/45 lotto prize

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Septuagenarian wins half of 6/45 lotto prize
The septuagenarian, who has been betting on lotto for nearly 20 years, shared the pot with another bettor from Imus City in Cavite.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — A 70-year-old man from Cagayan de Oro City won half of the P118.9 million Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot prize last Nov. 11, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced.

The septuagenarian, who has been betting on lotto for nearly 20 years, shared the pot with another bettor from Imus City in Cavite.

“If you really want to achieve what you want, you need to trust and not give up. I have trusted the PCSO and lotto ever since. That is why I never lose hope,” the jackpot winner said.

He bought his winning combination 25-37-08-45-24-18, a set of numbers he has been betting on for years, at a lotto outlet in Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental.

The lucky winner went to the PCSO main office along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City last Nov. 26 to claim his share of the prize, which stood at exactly P118,964,375.60 before taxes.

