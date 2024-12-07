^

Nation

Gawad Antonio Luna Award recognizes corporate blood donation efforts

Philstar.com
December 7, 2024 | 1:02pm
Gawad Antonio Luna Award recognizes corporate blood donation efforts
One of the blood donation drives organized by Okada Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — A Forbes 5-star destination in the country has been honored by the Department of Health (DOH) with the Gawad Antonio Luna Award at the Dugong Bayani Awards 2024 for its contributions to voluntary blood donation.

Okada Manila, the awardee, is the only integrated resort in the Philippines recognized for its contributions to the Non-Remunerated Voluntary Blood Program.

It donated between 300 and 599 blood units from January 2020 to December 2023 as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In 2024, Okada Manila partnered with the Philippine Blood Center to host two major blood donation drives.

The first drive in July attracted 220 successful donors, while the second in October collected 162 blood units, bringing its total donations to 800 units since 2022. 

“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to saving lives,” Okada Manila President and COO Byron Yip said.

“Through the Talent and Community pillar of our CSR program, we aim to make a meaningful impact by encouraging voluntary blood donation and supporting our communities,” he added.

The Dugong Bayani Awards, led by the DOH, highlight the importance of partnerships between the government and private organizations in building a sustainable blood supply system. 

