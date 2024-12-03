^

Nation

Kawit typhoon victims get aid

Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 10:31am
A donation drive was held recently in Barangay Santa Isabel in Kawit, Cavite to help victims of recent typhoons.

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of a barangay in Kawit, Cavite who were devastated by recent typhoons received P3 million worth of relief goods last week.

Two trucks carrying the goods were dispatched to Barangay Santa Isabel in Kawit to help at least 1,000 families who were displaced by typhoons Carina and Kristine last October.

Bed sheets, noodles, rice and other grocery items were among the items distributed to the storm victims.

The donation drive was initiated by entertainment firm 9 Dynasty Group in coordination with Santa Isabel barangay officials led by Captain Avelino Fallago, his secretary Josephine Memije and VAWC staff member Remie Santonil.

The company said the effort is part of its “9 Dynasty Cares” program.

“We believe that in times like these, being there for one another is what matters most,” 9 Dynasty Group representative Derris Wong said in his speech during the distribution of goods at the barangay’s sports complex.

“Typhoons are merciless. So, we, here at the 9 Dynasty Group through our 9 Dynasty Cares program has spearheaded the donation drive for the typhoon victims. We are here together to rebuild lives and transform this adversity into a story of hope,” he added.

