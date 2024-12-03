Erice appeals Comelec disqualification from 2025 polls

MANILA, Philippines — Former Caloocan City representative Edgar Erice yesterday asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to reconsider its decision disqualifying him from running in next year’s congressional race.

Joined by his supporters, Erice went to the Comelec central office in Intramuros, Manila to file a motion for reconsideration.

According to Erice, there is no legal ground for his disqualification since he did not violate any provision of the Omnibus Election Code.

In a 10-page motion, Erice asked the Comelec to reverse the Second Division’s decision disqualifying him from the 2025 midterm elections.

He also asked the poll body to reinstate him as a congressional candidate for the second district of Caloocan.

Erice alleged that his disqualification was a retaliatory move by Comelec after he filed a complaint against the poll body before the Supreme Court over the allegedly anomalous P18-billion contract with South Korean technology provider Miru Systems.

Erice also filed graft charges against Comelec Chairman George Garcia before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Erice said his statements are but “commentaries made by a citizen to a public office and its officers, which should be considered as constructive criticism aimed for the betterment of service.”

Last week, Garcia inhibited from Erice’s case to “avoid any potential perception of bias or conflict of interest.”

Erice called on the other six poll commissioners to also inhibit from hearing his disqualification case.

Garcia said Erice’s call for the other commissioners to inhibit from the case is unreasonable.

“What is the purpose (of filing a motion for reconsideration) if you will ask all the commissioners to inhibit? Who will decide the case? There is no logic,” Garcia said.