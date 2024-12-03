^

BI denies Indonesian entry to Philippines

Rudy Santos - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2024 | 12:00am
In a report, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Indonesian Muhammad Nur, 49, was held upon arrival at the NAIA Terminal 3 for possible drug trafficking.
MANILA, Philippines — Immigration officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 last week denied the entry of an Indonesian suspected to be a drug trafficker.

In a report, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Indonesian Muhammad Nur, 49, was held upon arrival at the NAIA Terminal 3 for possible drug trafficking.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the Interpol flagged Nur after Lao officers found that he had concealed illegal drugs in his luggage. Nur had reportedly already left for Bangkok en route to Manila when the Lao officers discovered that he was transporting drugs.

Viado said the “successful interception shows the critical role of international cooperation in combating transnational crimes.”

“By working closely with Interpol and other global partners, we ensure that our borders remain secure and protected from illicit activities,” Viado added.

He also lauded the efficient exchange of intelligence data, which allowed authorities to act swiftly.

“The seamless communication among NCB Viantiane, NCB Bangkok and NCB Manila highlights the importance of vigilance and collaboration in protecting our borders,” Viado said, referring to the Interpol’s national central bureaus in Laos, Thailand and the Philippines.     

