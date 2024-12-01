^

PDEA-BARMM closes down Basilan drug den

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 2:28pm
The three drug den operators entrapped by anti-narcotics operatives in Lamitan City are now locked in a detention facility.
COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three drug den operators in an entrapment operation in Barangay Maligaya in Lamitan City in Basilan on Friday, November 29. 

Randy Largo Sagadsad, Ryan Paredes Lequin and Robert Rivero Aboy were immediately arrested by combined agents of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and policemen after selling them P34,000 worth of shabu in their drug den in Purok 5 in Barangay Maligaya in Lamitan City.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters on Sunday, December 1, that the operation that led to the arrest of Sagadsad, Lequin and Aboy and confiscation of shabu was laid with the support of Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay and his constituent-barangay leaders in Maligaya and officials of the Lamitan City Police Station.

Castro said PDEA-BARMM agents, representatives of the mayor and personnel of the Lamitan City police force immediately shut down the drug den of the now-detained drug dealers. They are awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.a

