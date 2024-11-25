Woman held for drug dealing in Baguio City

Map of Benguet showing the location of Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY — A 45-year-old woman was caught dealing drugs along Barangay North Sanitary Camp in Baguio City on Sunday, November 24.

At least 11 grams of suspected shabu worth P74,800.00 were seized from the woman by combined Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera Region operatives aided by local policemen.

Director III Derick Carreon, PDEA-Cordillera regional director said the woman initially handed out five grams of shabu to an undercover agent and when arrested, agents discovered she was tucking in 10 additional sachets more.

The woman was booked and will be facing illegal drug trading violations.