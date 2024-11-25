P340,000 worth shabu seized in PDEA Tawi-Tawi operation

Shabu peddler Rossbirt Maddan Ali (second from right) is now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and policemen seized P340,000 worth of shabu from a dealer who fell in an entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Saturday, November 23.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Monday, November 25, that shabu dealer Rossbirt Maddan Alih is now detained, awaiting litigation in court.

Castro said Alih was immediately arrested by PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of different units of the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office after he sold 50 grams of shabu, costing P340,000 during an entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion in Bongao.

Castro said the operation that resulted in the arrest of Alih and the confiscation from him of P340,000 worth of shabu was assisted by personnel of a Philippine Air Force unit based in Bongao, the capital of Tawi-Tawi.