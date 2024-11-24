Candidate for Sarangani governor wounded in gun attack

Police forensic experts sift through the scene of the shooting incident that left a gubernatorial candidate in Sarangani province in Region 12 wounded.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A candidate for governor of Sarangani province sustained bullet wounds in the abdomen in an attack late Saturday, November 23, by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay City Heights in General Santos City.

In separate initial reports released on Sunday, November 24, the General Santos City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12 stated that the gun attack victim, Gladden Selidio Lim, was immediately brought by emergency responders to a hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment.

He had just emerged from a Christian worship site along Dacera Avenue in Barangay City Heights when a man came close, shot him repeatedly with a .45 caliber pistol and immediately escaped using a getaway motorcycle.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao Cities on Sunday morning stated that Lim is a candidate for governor of Sarangani, one of the four provinces in Region 12.

Police probers are still clueless if the atrocity that left Lim wounded could be related to his candidacy for governor of Sarangani.

Lim, a businessman, is a resident of Alabel town in Sarangani, not too distant from General Santos City.